A man and woman, both from Biddeford, have been charged with drug trafficking, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. In addition to making the arrests, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency also seized over 7 pounds of fentanyl from the couple’s Ray Street apartment on May 1.

The approximate street value of the seized fentanyl is more than $300,000.

Almuntadhar M. Mohammed 24, was arrested May 1 for drug traffic warrants for trafficking fentanyl throughout southern Maine. In addition to seizing the drugs, the MDPS said the MDEA seized a loaded handgun and drug proceeds. Mohammed was arrested on two counts of unlawful trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl), a Class B crime; and unlawful aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl), a Class A crime. He was also charged on May 2 with five counts of unlawful aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl). Aggravated enhancements are due to the weight of the drug and the possession of a firearm possession.

Based on evidence obtained during the search of the Ray Street apartment, agents also charged Alyssa Staples with unlawful aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl). Staples and Mohammed are in a domestic relationship and live together in the Ray Street apartment. Staples was charged by summons and will have an initial appearance in court on July 30, in York Unified Court in Biddeford.

MDEA agents from the Cumberland and York District task forces had been investigating Mohammed for illegally trafficking drugs for the past eight months, according to the MDPS.

The agency’s investigation revealed Mohammed purchased large amounts of fentanyl from out of state, repackaged the fentanyl and sold it throughout Cumberland and York counties, according to the MDPS. During the investigation, agents made several undercover purchases of fentanyl from Mohammed at various locations throughout both counties.

On May 1, agents from the Cumberland and York District task forces and officers from the Saco Police Department arrested Mohammed without incident when he arrived at a Saco business parking lot to deliver fentanyl to an undercover agent. Mohammed was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants for drug trafficking charges related to him selling fentanyl to undercover agents during the investigation.

Mohammed was transported to the York County Jail where he later was bailed for the sum of $7,500.

After Mohammed’s arrest, agents and officers from the Biddeford Police Department executed a search warrant at Mohammed’s apartment where they found the fentanyl and other items indicative of drug trafficking, according the MDPS.

Due to the new evidence seized during the search at Mohammed’s residence, agents were granted additional arrest warrants on May 2 for Mohammed.

Mohammed was arrested by agents in Saco without incident and transported to the York County Jail. Bail on the warrants was set at $100,000.

Assisting in this investigation, arrest and search warrant over the past eight months were officers and agents from the South Portland, Portland, Scarborough, Saco and Biddeford police departments, as well as troopers from the Maine State Police.

The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests and charges are anticipated.

If you or someone you know suffers with substance use disorder, call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

To report information about this investigation or of illegal drug sales in your community, contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

