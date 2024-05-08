Scarborough Town Councilor Jean-Marie Caterina is running for the District 1 seat on the Cumberland Board of County Commissioners.

The district represents Scarborough, Gorham, Standish, Sebago, Baldwin and Bridgton. She will take on Bruce Tarbox of Gorham at the June 11 election.

“My experience in town and state government as well as my background in social work, teaching and private business have prepared me for this varied and important position,” Caterina said in a press release. “Not only am I familiar with the larger communities in the District, I have worked and spent time in each of the smaller communities. I understand how important the county services can be.”

Caterina has been on the Town Council for 10 years serving on a variety of council committees, including the Ordinance Committee, of which she is chair, and the Communications Committee.

