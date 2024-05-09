When we looked at the Marean family last week, we noted that, in 1848, Joshua and William Marean had purchased an estimated 80 acres of land in Knightville along with “one half of the grist mill and privilege belonging to said mill.” This is the mill that used to operate at Mill Cove (next to where Hannaford Supermarket is today). We’ll take a look this week at John Emery who had been the owner of the other half share in the mill.

Records of the grist mill at Mill Creek date back to the early 1700s when our community was part of the larger community of Falmouth. The inhabitants of the area in 1722 voted to set aside land for a corn mill to be installed here for the benefit of all residents. It was in 1727, however, in the journal of the Rev. Thomas Smith, that the first record is found of an actual grist mill being built here by Mr. Sawyer and Mr. York, as well as a sawmill on the same creek. The Falmouth Records in 1727 further identify the first grist mill owners as Benjamin York and John Sawyer. This was the same John Sawyer who was voted, in 1719, to operate a ferry between the “neck” (Portland peninsula) and “Purpoodock” (South Portland).

Ownership of the grist mill passed down separately, through many generations. In 1738, York sold his half interest to Stephen Randall, a miller. Stephen’s son Isaac inherited the half share upon his father’s death. Isaac later sold his share to his nephew, Capt. Benjamin Randall, in 1786, and the ownership of that half share passed through two more owners before it was purchased by Joshua and William Marean in 1848.

The other half share of the mill was owned by John Sawyer and, in 1755, John passed it to his son, Joseph Sawyer, who lived in a home there for many years. After Joseph Sawyer’s death, his children sold the half share to a blacksmith, John Emery Jr., in 1801.

John Emery Jr. was born in 1745. He was a blacksmith by trade and married Rachel Sawyer Cobb in 1778. They had at least six children: John, Molly, Ebenezer, Hannah, Samuel and Molley (died at birth). In 1801, John purchased the former Joseph Sawyer homestead, near Mill Cove and the “great fresh marsh,” from the heirs of Joseph Sawyer. Along with the land and buildings, the purchase also included the half share in the mill and the mill privilege.

His son, John Emery III, was born in 1779 and was also a blacksmith. He married Mercy Skillin in 1802 and they had several children, including Alvin and William. In 1806, after their father died, John III bought out his siblings so that he was the sole owner of all of his father’s property, including the half share in the mill. John then operated the mill on his own, making lease payments to the other half owner of the mill. He operated the mill for many years, so the mill took on the name Emery’s Mill in those years.

During the time that John Emery III was operating the mill, he was an active member of the community, serving as the town clerk for many years.

In the early 1800s, there was strong desire among the townspeople of Cape Elizabeth for another bridge to connect the town to Portland. Vaughan’s Bridge had been built in 1800, but for those on the east end of town, they either had to take the ferry across or travel all the way to Ligonia to go across. There were several unsuccessful attempts over the years to have a bridge constructed from Knightville to Portland. In 1823, John Emery III was one of the 17 proprietors listed in the legislative act called “An Act to Incorporate the Proprietors of the Portland Bridge.” Once passed by the Maine state Legislature, the Portland Bridge was constructed and opened as a toll bridge, late in 1823. According to William Jordan’s “A History of Cape Elizabeth, Maine,” it was “a flat, wooden bridge built on piling, with an overall width of about 25 feet, and length of approximately a quarter of a mile. Incorporated within its length was a toll gate, toll house, a lift-draw, and a large, conspicuous sign displaying the toll charges. The entire structure cost the proprietors the sum total of $7,000.” The citizens of the town did not like paying tolls to go across, however, and in 1853, the state Legislature finally passed legislation that allowed the town of Cape Elizabeth to purchase the bridge from the proprietors; they did that and then turned the bridge over to the Cumberland County Commissioners, making it a free bridge. The Portland Bridge was replaced by the Million Dollar Bridge in 1916, and that bridge was replaced by the Casco Bay Bridge in 1997.

In 1831, John Emery’s wife Mercy died. He remarried the following year to Deborah Quimby. In 1845, John likely retired as he sold his half share of the mill to American Waldron and Jedediah Graffam, and he sold all the rest of his property to his son William.

John Emery died in 1861 and is buried at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with his wife Mercy.

The mill burned down sometime between 1845 and 1848; a new mill was erected between 1852 and 1858. John’s son Alvin was working as a miller in 1860; we are unsure if it was at this same mill or another.

John Emery’s son William had acquired all of the buildings and property of his father in Knightville. He also acquired several other properties. He lived in a large home on Broadway on the land where the Hazard Towers is now located at 425 Broadway. When developer George W. Brown and his Suburban Realty Company decided to build a development at the bottom of Meeting House Hill, Brown purchased a considerable amount of land from William Emery in 1902 that would become many of the house lots along Walnut Street, Richland Street and Emery Street. The development was called Emery Highlands.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is the executive director of the South Portland Historical Society.

South Portland Historical Society has just reopened its museum at Bug Light Park for the 2024 season. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. If you have photographs, artifacts, or information to share related to South Portland's past, please reach out to us. The historical society can also be reached at 207-767-7299, by email at sphistory04106@gmail.com, or by mail at 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, ME 04106.

