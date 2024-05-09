Projection is a psychological phenomenon wherein an individual attributes their own thoughts, feelings, or actions onto another person or group. Projection is a defensive mechanism often seen in children, and sometimes persists into adulthood. I well remember accusing my sister of behavior for which I myself was clearly guilty.

In the realm of politics, projection can be perceived in the actions and statements of former President Donald Trump. Throughout his

presidency and up to the present, Mr. Trump frequently engaged in transferring behaviors and traits that obviously reflected his own behavior. This commentary will delve into several instances where Trump’s repetitious accusations, often in bold print as if to shout, align with the notion of projection.

One notable area where Trump projected onto others was in the realm of election interference. Despite facing numerous allegations and investigations regarding potential meddling during his own election campaign, Trump repeatedly accused his opponents of engaging in

election misconduct. Trump’s accusations of the Bidens being a “crime family” and “crooked” are ironic considering his own actions, such as his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his rhetoric casting doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral process.

His labeling of Biden as “most corrupt” also mirror behavior of which Trump is guilty and for which he has and is currently being prosecuted. The notion of Democrats being the “purveyor of hoaxes” was another area where Trump engaged in projection. Despite spreading numerous falsehoods and conspiracy theories before, during and after his presidency, including the infamous “Birther” conspiracy against President

Obama, Trump frequently accused media outlets and political opponents of spreading hoaxes.

This behavior aligns with the concept of projecting one’s own deceptive practices onto others.

Finally, Trump labels President Biden as a “monstrous abuser of power,” “grossly incompetent,” “the greatest threat to democracy,” and the “worst president of all.” While this last statement may have been intended as hyperbole or only a critique of his opponent, it also suggests a subconscious recognition of his own shortcomings or failures despite his current placement at the bottom by a body of historians.

A recent poll of 154 scholars recently ranked Biden at No. 14 from the top and Trump below the perennial losers James Buchanan and Zachary Taylor.

Individuals practicing projection often exhibit narcissistic tendencies. Trump frequently announces that he is smart: no one “respects women more,” “is more successful,” “knows more about taxes,” “more about trade,” “more about foreign affairs … than me” — but that is a story for another day.

Hubbard C. Goodrich is a Harpswell resident.

