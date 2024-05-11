NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Max Fried and two relievers combined on a no-hitter through 8 2/3 innings before New York’s J.D. Martinez homered to spoil the bid as the Braves beat the Mets 4-1 on Saturday.

Fried opened with seven no-hit innings and Joe Jiménez worked around a pair of walks in the eighth before Raisel Iglesias retired the first two batters of the ninth. Martinez homered just over the wall in right field on the next pitch off Iglesias, who walked Jeff McNeil and allowed an infield single to Harrison Bader before retiring Brett Baty on a fly to center.

The Braves have not thrown a no-hitter since Kent Mercker’s gem against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994. The no-hitter drought is the fourth-longest in the majors.

The Braves have the second-most wins and second-lowest ERA in baseball since 1994, a span in which Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz pitched for the team.

Fried walked three over the first seven innings, throwing 109 pitches, one shy of his career high. The 30-year-old left-hander retired the first eight batters he faced before issuing consecutive walks to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo. He then set down 11 straight before walking Pete Alonso with one out in the seventh.

PHILLIES 8, MARLINS 3: Bryson Stott hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning, and Philadelphia won in Miami.

Stott finished with two hits and four RBI. Catcher J.T. Realmuto had a run-scoring single and threw out two baserunners trying to steal for the Phillies, who have won 13 of 15 to improve to 28-12. Cristian Pache had three hits and an RBI and is 5 for 9 through the first two games of the series.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (3-0) allowed one run in six innings. He gave up eight hits and struck out four.

ORIOLES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Jordan Westburg flicked a game-ending single inside the right field line in the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the day, and Baltimore beat visiting Arizona.

Gunnar Henderson tied the major league lead with his 12th homer of the season for the AL East-leading Orioles, and Anthony Santander went deep in the eighth to tie the game at 4-all.

Craig Kimbrel (4-1) worked a scoreless 11th after a rough stretch in which the veteran closer failed to convert four of five save opportunities. He also worked a scoreless seventh in Friday night’s 4-2 win. Baltimore (26-12) has won seven of eight and has the second-best record in the majors behind Philadelphia.

RAYS 7, YANKEES 2: Randy Arozarena homered and drove in four runs, Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff shot, and Tampa Bay beat New York in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Arozarena put the Rays ahead 4-2 with a three-run homer in the third inning off Nestor Cortes (1-4). The 2023 All-Star has struggled this season – he went 2 for 3 to raise his average to just .154 – but has gone deep four times in his last eight games.

Díaz homered on Cortes’ first pitch of the game. Díaz and Arozarena had RBI doubles in a three-run seventh.

BLUE JAYS 10, TWINS 8: Ernie Clement broke an 8-all tie with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning and Toronto overcame a six-run deficit to beat visiting Minnesota.

Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run while Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider each hit solo homers for the Blue Jays, who came in having lost six of eight.

NOTES

YANKEES: Gerrit Cole threw 29 pitches, including breaking balls, in his third bullpen session since injuring his elbow in spring training.

Cole said he threw 13 curveballs and his fastball reached 89 mph in the workout before the Yankees played at Tampa Bay.

“Fastball profiles were good,” Cole said. “Location was good. Velocity was where we wanted. A lot of strikes.”

The right-hander is not sure how many more mound sessions he will have before facing hitters, but he said the plan is to simulate two innings in the next couple of outings.

Manager Aaron Boone said outfielder Jasson Domínguez will be the designated hitter for his first rehab game Tuesday or Wednesday for Single-A Tampa. The 21-year-old had four homers and seven RBI in seven games last September before hurting his right elbow, which required Tommy John surgery.

RAYS: Closer Pete Fairbanks was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the Yankees after missing 19 games because of nerve-related hand issues.

