The northern lights over Freeport, Maine Submitted by Ben Willauer

The big dipper is visible during aurora borealis Friday in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Sharon Wood/Kennebec Journal

A rare aurora borealis hangs over the rocky shoreline of Peaks Island, Maine, and Casco Bay. Long Island is visible in the distance. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald

Otis McCanna, 16, Arlo McCanna, 11, Jennifer Mora and photographer Ben McCanna pose for a self-portrait on Peaks Island, Maine, as the sky turns red behind them. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald

Captured around 10:30 p.m. in North Yarmouth, Maine Matt Fulton/Maine Trust for Local News

The northern lights Friday over Albany, Maine Tiffany Smith/Sun Journal

Seen over the Greely sports fields in Cumberland Submitted by Beth Hamilton

Taken over Princes Point Road in Yarmouth, Maine Submitted by Kelly Rodgers

Taken in Harpswell, Maine Submitted by Kirk Niese

Taken on the Eastern Promenade in Portland, Maine Submitted by Haley Jones

The northern lights are seen over Buxton, Maine. Gillian Graham/Portland Press Herald

Taked over Crystal Lane in Cumberland, Maine Submitted by Sam Flick

APTOPIX Northern Lights Maine

The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse, late Friday, in Brunswick. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Taken at the Sebago Lake boat launch in Standish, Maine, where Bonny Eagle High science teacher says more than 100 people gathered to see the northern lights. Some travelled from as far as Massachusetts and Connecticut. Submitted by Melissa Mackenzie

Taken around 10:30 p.m. in Woodstock, Maine Submitted by Geff Inman

The Big Dipper dressed in pink in Woodstock. Submitted by Geff Inman

Taken off 236 in South Berwick, Maine Submitted by Julia DeSisto

Taken around 10:40 p.m. from the western promenade in Portland, Maine Submitted by Rachel Desrosiers

Joseph Lindsey walks to the corner of Elizabeth Road and Whitney Avenue in Portland, Maine, just after 10 p.m. Friday. Submitted by David Devoe

Taken just after 11 p.m. on New Portland Road in Gorham, Maine Submitted by David Devoe

The northern lights over the Scarborough Marsh, including the streak of an airplane’s lights. Submitted by Towle Tompkins

The northern lights are seen from Evergreen Cemetary in Portland, Maine, around 10:45 p.m. Lana Cohen/Portland Press Herald

 

 

 

