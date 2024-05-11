In photos: Northern lights bring their colorful display to Maine skies
The northern lights over Freeport, Maine Submitted by Ben Willauer
The big dipper is visible during aurora borealis Friday in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Sharon Wood/Kennebec Journal
A rare aurora borealis hangs over the rocky shoreline of Peaks Island, Maine, and Casco Bay. Long Island is visible in the distance. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
Otis McCanna, 16, Arlo McCanna, 11, Jennifer Mora and photographer Ben McCanna pose for a self-portrait on Peaks Island, Maine, as the sky turns red behind them. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
Captured around 10:30 p.m. in North Yarmouth, MaineMatt Fulton/Maine Trust for Local News
The northern lights Friday over Albany, Maine Tiffany Smith/Sun Journal
Seen over the Greely sports fields in Cumberland Submitted by Beth Hamilton
Taken over Princes Point Road in Yarmouth, MaineSubmitted by Kelly Rodgers
Taken in Harpswell, Maine Submitted by Kirk Niese
Taken on the Eastern Promenade in Portland, Maine Submitted by Haley Jones
The northern lights are seen over Buxton, Maine. Gillian Graham/Portland Press Herald
Taked over Crystal Lane in Cumberland, MaineSubmitted by Sam Flick
The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse, late Friday, in Brunswick. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
Taken at the Sebago Lake boat launch in Standish, Maine, where Bonny Eagle High science teacher says more than 100 people gathered to see the northern lights. Some travelled from as far as Massachusetts and Connecticut. Submitted by Melissa Mackenzie
Taken around 10:30 p.m. in Woodstock, Maine Submitted by Geff Inman
The Big Dipper dressed in pink in Woodstock. Submitted by Geff Inman
Taken off 236 in South Berwick, Maine Submitted by Julia DeSisto
Taken around 10:40 p.m. from the western promenade in Portland, Maine Submitted by Rachel Desrosiers
Joseph Lindsey walks to the corner of Elizabeth Road and Whitney Avenue in Portland, Maine, just after 10 p.m. Friday. Submitted by David Devoe
Taken just after 11 p.m. on New Portland Road in Gorham, Maine Submitted by David Devoe
The northern lights over the Scarborough Marsh, including the streak of an airplane’s lights. Submitted by Towle Tompkins
The northern lights are seen from Evergreen Cemetary in Portland, Maine, around 10:45 p.m. Lana Cohen/Portland Press Herald