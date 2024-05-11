One person was killed in a single-car crash in Scarborough late Friday night.

Scarborough police responded to the wreck about 11:55 p.m. Friday on Pleasant Hill Road near its intersection with Spurwink Road, not far from Higgins Beach, police Sgt. Andrew Flynn said.

The car crashed into a tree, and its driver and sole occupant died at the scene, Flynn said. The driver’s name, age and residence are being withheld until their family members can be notified.

Officials are investigating possible causes of the crash.

The area was closed to traffic for a time after the crash, Flynn said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Alyvia Cormier at 730-4320 or 883-6361.

