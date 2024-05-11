An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of color in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere on Friday night.

The effects of the northern lights were prominently on display in Maine.

The sun’s geomagnetic storms are the most severe in nearly 20 years, prompting the weather service to issue its first geomagnetic storm watch since January 2005.

If you took photos of the aurora borealis, we’d love to share them! Submit below.

