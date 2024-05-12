ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Jose Trevino hit two of New York’s five homers, Luis Gil went six scoreless innings and the Yankees recovered after nearly blowing a six-run lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 on Sunday.

Trevino hit a two-run shot in the third and a solo drive in a four-run eighth that put the Yankees ahead 10-5. Struggling Gleyber Torres hit his second homer of the season, a three-run shot earlier in the inning.

Aaron Judge added his 10th home run of the season and Jahmai Jones hit his first major league homer for the Yankees (27-15), who took two of three from the Rays to return to a season high-tying 12-games over .500.

ASTROS 9, TIGERS 3: Justin Verlander dominated his former team and Kyle Tucker homered as Houston won in Detroit.

Verlander (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out eight. He now has 3,365 career strikeouts, two behind former teammate and friendly rival Max Scherzer for 11th on the all-time list and six behind Greg Maddux for 10th.

Mauricio Dubón had four hits for Houston and Jake Meyers went 3 for 3 with three RBI despite not entering the game until the seventh inning.

GUARDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 0: David Fry hit a two-run homer and Andrés Giménez lined a solo shot and visiting Cleveland blanked Chicago to end a three-game losing streak.

Logan Allen tossed six scoreless innings to help Cleveland salvage the finale of a four-game series in Chicago and remain in first place in the AL Central. The left-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three.

TWINS 5, BLUE JAYS 1: Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run, Bailey Ober matched his career high by striking out 10 over 6 1/3 shutout innings and Minnesota won for the 17th time in 20 games, beating the Blue Jays in Toronto.

The Twins have won six consecutive series for the first time since September 2010.

CUBS 5, PIRATES 4: Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead single before Patrick Wisdom added insurance with a home run in the 10th inning, lifting Chicago to a win in Pittsburgh for a series victory.

Bellinger led off by dribbling a ball through the left side of the infield off Aroldis Chapman (0-3), scoring automatic runner Seiya Suzuki before getting caught in a rundown between first and second. Wisdom drove a two-out sinker, the seventh pitch of the at-bat, 412 feet into the center-field bushes.

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 6: Emmanuel Rivera hit a game-winning pinch-hit single in the 10th inning and host Miami beat Philadelphia.

Rivera’s hard grounder deflected off the glove of Phillies reliever Gregory Soto (0-1) and into right field, scoring automatic runner Nick Fortes from second.

CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 3: Michael Siani doubled home the go-ahead run, Paul Goldschmidt homered to break out of his slump and St. Louis rallied to win in Milwaukee and snap a seven-game skid.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected in the third inning after first-base umpire Sean Barber missed a pair of calls that both got overruled after the Cardinals called for replay reviews. One of the reviews came in the bottom of the second, and the other was in the top of the third.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ORIOLES 2: Zac Gallen pitched six solid innings, and Arizona beat an unusually sloppy Baltimore its first victory at Camden Yards since 2007.

The Orioles allowed three unearned runs, plus several others that were earned but at least somewhat related to defensive mistakes. Jake McCarthy homered for the Diamondbacks and Adley Rutschman went deep for Baltimore.

