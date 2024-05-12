WELLS – Adrienne Desveaux, 99, died May 7, 2024, at Avita of Wells assisted living facility. She was born June 23, 1924, in Waterville, the daughter of the late Leonard and Evelyn Bujold.

Adrienne was the oldest of eight children, six of which were born in Canada before the family returned to Waterville. In 1953 Adrienne’s father, Leonard, passed away from leukemia. Due to his illness Adrienne had to leave school to go into the workforce to help provide for her family.

On Sept. 17, 1955, she married Theodore “Ted” Desveaux, and they settled in Waterville, where their three children were born. Adrienne was a homemaker but also worked as a seamstress. She did this for the next 75 years and had over 500 clients. In addition, she enjoyed attending to her garden and a variety of fruit trees in her backyard.

Adrienne and Ted also enjoyed traveling during their 63 years of marriage. They visited all 50 states, and travelled internationally to Mexico, Canada, Bermuda, France, Spain, Caribbean Islands, Italy, and Australia.

She was an avid card player. When the two were home, they played cards together almost every night after dinner – she usually won. She and Ted also played cards with two different groups and would spend afternoons playing cards at St. Anthony’s Church.

Adrienne is survived by her three children, Claude Desveaux of Wells, Claire (Larry) Wilson of Norfolk, Mass., and Roger (Maureen) of Scarborough; eight grandchildren, Michelle Wilson, Carolyn Wilson, Thomas Wilson, Marcus Desveaux, Michael Desveaux, Adam Desveaux, Leah Desveaux, and Alyssa Desveaux; five great-grandchildren, Madison Wilson, Hollie Smith, Theodore Wilson, Grace Wilson, and Gianna Desveaux.

Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook. To express condolences, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous