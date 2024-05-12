Desveaux, Adrienne 99, of Wells, May 7. Visit 6-8 p.m., May 13, Dolby, Blais & Segee, Westbrook. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m., May 14, St. Hyacinth Church
Desveaux, Adrienne 99, of Wells, May 7. Visit 6-8 p.m., May 13, Dolby, Blais & Segee, Westbrook. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m., May 14, St. Hyacinth Church
