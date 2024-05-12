Sanders, Elmer Charles “Chuck” 86, of Yarmouth, May 1. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m., June 22, Portland Yacht Club. Care of Lindquist Funeral Home
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Sanders, Elmer Charles "Chuck" 86, of Yarmouth, May 1. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m., June 22, Portland Yacht Club. Care of ...
Sanders, Elmer Charles “Chuck” 86, of Yarmouth, May 1. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m., June 22, Portland Yacht Club. Care of Lindquist Funeral Home
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.