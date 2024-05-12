SCARBOROUGH – Helen Leavitt Allen, 87, affectionately known as “Nana”, of Scarborough, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla., her winter home. She was born in Portland to parents, Dorothy and Basil Peterson, and she had four siblings.

She attended Portland schools and was a graduate of Deering High School. She was proud of her positions through the years including hand sewing moccasins at Sebago, Springer’s Jewelers and Hannaford Brothers. Above all, what meant the most to “Nana” was spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, George Allen; children, Ronald Leavitt (Deborah) and Terry Leavitt Seavey (Jeffrey); grandchildren Michael Davala, Lyndsay (Davala) Lamson (Joshua), Ryan Davala (Meghan), David Seavey, Jennifer Seavey (Matthew Cross), Jill Gagne, Charity Pelletier (Jason), Christopher Leavitt (Sollie) Rhonda Leavitt, Michael Posey, Jenna (Posey) Hapsworth (Samuel), Kevin Leavitt Jr., Jamie Chambers, Alicia Russell; and 16 great-grandchildren. Further, she is survived by her four stepchildren and their families; along with a special cousin, Richard Roussin.

She was predeceased by her parents; two siblings; husband, Charles Leavitt; daughter, Kelly (Leavitt) Posey, son, Kevin Leavitt and stepson, Thomas Allen.

Helen was a vibrant soul who found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved traveling, music, participating in park activities and cherished the moments of laughter and conversation during “happy hour” with friends in Florida and Maine. Known for her kindness, always ready to lend a helping hand, she was a loving mother, grandmother and a good friend to many.

A celebration of life will be held on June 8 at the Dutch Elm Golf Course, Arundel, from 4-8 p.m.

As an expression of

sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to:

Through These Doors

P.O. Box 704

Portland, ME 04104

