PORTLAND – Judith Ann Southworth, passed away peacefully with her family near on April 30, 2024. She was born on March 29, 1956, in Quincy, Mass. She spent the last 30 years living in Portland.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 21 at 11 a.m. in Plainville Cemetery in Plainville, Mass. A service in Portland will be held at a later date.

To share memories of Judith or to view a full obituary please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

