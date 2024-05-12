SCARBOROUGH – Retired Capt. William Kenneth Banks, USN, 89, went to Heaven on Jan. 13, 2024. He was born on Aug. 12, 1934, to the late Arleile Sweetser Banks and George Powers Banks. Bill was married to his loving wife, Sandra Adams Banks, for 64 years before her passing in 2021.

A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor. Relatives and friends are invited to share conversation and refreshments at the Family Reception Center of Brookings-Smith, 163 Center St., Bangor immediately following the service. Interment for both Bill and his wife, Sandy will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Bangor, and all are welcome.

Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make donations to the following organizations, both of which meant a lot to him.

Children’s Hospital of

The King’s Daughters,

Philanthropy Office,

P.O. Box 2156,

Norfolk, VA 23501-2156; or

Maine Maritime Academy,

Advancement,

1 Pleasant St.,

Castine, ME 04421.

Please reference “William K. Banks” with your gift.

Online links to both are included in Bill’s full obituary which can be found at

BrookingsSmith.com.

