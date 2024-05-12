Whenever one of my students asks me about “the real world,” I cringe.

You see, I’m paid decently, receive dental, eye and health insurance, and I am not required to go into the office, say, more than three days a week. Clearly, I defer to others, outside of academia, when anyone asks me about “the real world.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Richard West Ph.D. is a resident of Cape Elizabeth and a college professor.

Yet what is real to me is the academy, a profession that I’ve belonged for 31 years.

So, it’s with a confusing smirk and pierced lips that I take note of the copious amounts of readers, editorial writers and non-academics who have recently forged relentless allegiances with a population that I deal with every single day: college students.

Lately, I’ve been reading letters that express “pride” in student protesters while others have said they felt “thankful.” To be sure, these college kids have forced some media to report on the horrors experienced by Gazans. But, at what cultural cost?

Few of these student “activists” truly understand the complexity of this war, let alone the expectations related to lawful protesting. I’ve heard and witnessed students use the word “intifada” while also holding up posters that read: “From the river to the sea.” I’ve listened to a few students say that “Israel has got to go.’” I’ve seen videographers capture signs with pictures of … wait for it … Osama bin Laden. I have even seen one student cry when describing how her tent was damaged during her unlawful encampment in a public alley.

Advertisement

Yes, this is a very complicated, disgusting war and it’s being undertaken by very complex players in a region of the world where war has been commonplace for over 4,000 years. While I’m a strong proponent of legal protest, no war will be paused because a few hundred U.S. college students violate laws, form arm chains and/or block traffic on our streets.

Put another way: Breaking U.S. laws will not help – in any way – in stopping the assault on innocent Gazans by an Israeli leader who is facing corruption charges if – if – he leaves office.

Now that graduation is upon us, students at campuses like mine can claim a different sort of “success” because they missed the last two weeks of class without consequence and are permitted to convert grades of “C or D” into a “pass.”

But most professors feel that we will read or hear little, if anything, from these thousands of protesters as they return home and make TikTok videos of their time on the beach this summer. I can hold out hope that making a difference in their hometowns will be undertaken as “enthusiastically” as it has been on their college campuses. My hope will fade by July, no doubt.

We should never embrace those who destroy property, give voice to terrorists or yell racist epithets to make their points. Regardless of your political stripes, it’s just wrong.

Throwing more naivete, anger or unlawfulness on the fire of ignorance accomplishes nothing.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous