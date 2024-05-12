INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 points, T.J. McConnell added 15 points and 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers rolled to their third-biggest playoff victory ever, beating the New York Knicks 121-89 on Sunday to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

Haliburton also had six rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers as the Pacers led by 43 points during a start-to-finish romp. They fell just short of their most lopsided playoff victory; they beat Cleveland by 34 points in April 2018.

Indiana also won by 33 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000 NBA Finals.

Game 5 will be played Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks put just three players in double figures. Alec Burks finished with 20, Jalen Brunson scored 18 – his fewest this postseason – and Deuce McBride had 16 on a day when they shot 33.7% from the field, 18.9% from 3-point range, and faced the largest deficit by any team in this postseason.

It was the fourth-largest margin of defeat in the postseason for the Knicks, who lost to the Bulls by 41 in 1991, by 40 to the 76ers in 1978, and by 35 to the Pistons in 1990.

And, naturally, the Pacers fed off the energy of a nearly full Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they are now 5-0, with Game 6 coming to Indianapolis on Friday. Those watching from courtside included Indiana-born singer John Mellencamp, Indianapolis 500 winners Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti, and former Pacers stars Dale Davis and Derrick McKey.

They witnessed the most dominant performance in what had been a close series through the first three games.

New York produced its lowest-scoring quarter (14) and lowest-scoring half (41) in this year’s postseason and only led once, 2-0, for a total of 44 seconds.

Playing without four key players because of injuries – forwards OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and Julius Randle, as well as center Mitchell Robinson – the Knicks looked fatigued in a short turnaround following Game 3 on Friday.

Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo kept the Knicks competitive in each of the first three games, but both struggled Sunday. Brunson missed his first five shots, and the backcourt duo was a combined 9 of 30 from the field and 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Indiana took the lead for good on Haliburton’s first 3 of the game. A 29-7 spurt gave the Pacers a 34-11 lead.

The Knicks never recovered. They cut the deficit to 36-19 early in the second quarter, only to see Indiana answer with 10 straight points and extend the cushion to 69-41 at halftime.

From there, things only got worse for the Knicks. Indiana extended the margin to 101-63 after three quarters, and both teams rested their starters the entire fourth quarter.

NOTES

DRAFT LOTTERY: The Atlanta Hawks went into the NBA draft lottery facing slim odds. They walked away with their biggest victory in years.

The Hawks won the lottery on Sunday, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.

The Hawks hit the jackpot despite just 3% odds after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference at 36-46. They dropped their final six regular-season games and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the play-in tournament.

“It was a shock,” said Atlanta General Manager Landry Fields, who grinned ear to ear when deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced the Hawks as the winners. “When I first saw that it wasn’t us between 10 and 12, that launched us into the top four. I was like, all right, we’ve got a real shot at this thing. A bit of surprise, but a lot of excitement.”

Washington, Houston, San Antonio and Detroit rounded out the top five. The draft is June 26-27 in Brooklyn.

