Mother’s Day is in the rearview mirror and Memorial Day is coming up quickly. That means the championship month of June is right around the corner and the spring sports season doesn’t have long to go until the biggest events will be held.

Another exciting week is in the books and this week features an abundance of compelling action.

Here’s a look back and a glimpse ahead:

Softball

It was a historic and triumphant week for both the Cheverus and Portland softball teams.

The Stags continued the best start in program history, eclipsing the 2014 squad, by improving to 9-0 with wins last week over visiting Deering (15-0, in three-innings) and Gorham (3-0). In the first win, Cheverus scored 15 times in the first inning and rolled, as Hailey Lamontagne had three hits and earned the victory with three shutout innings, Ashley Connor and Bella Napolitano Aberle each had two hits and two runs batted in and Delia Tremble had two RBI and scored twice. The Stags then got their first serious test of the season from Gorham, but thanks to a one-hit, 15-strikeout performance and a two-run home run from freshman phenom Addison DeRoche and two hits and a run scored from Anna Goodman, they stayed undefeated.

“We all knew how competitive this game would be and that Gorham was a great team,” said DeRoche. “We came in firing on all cylinders and made sure we were on top of our game.”

“Gorham’s a great team and it was really fun to play against them,” Goodman said.

“You have to be tested and Gorham was circled on the calendar,” added Cheverus’ first-year coach John Eisenhart. “We knew before the season it would be a tough game for us and we knew today that it would be a challenge. It was just a fun day at the park.”

The Stags, who were tied with reigning state champion Windham for first place in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time, went to Biddeford Monday and Thornton Academy Tuesday, then host Portland Wednesday, visit Falmouth Friday and return home next Monday to meet Westbrook.

Cheverus goes to Windham in the season finale May 24.

“The next game is the important one and that’s been our mindset all year,” DeRoche said. “We’ll gear up for every game and do our best.”

“We just need to keep working,” Goodman said. “We can’t take any team for granted because there are a lot of great teams in our conference and I think every game could be a good game. We’re just all supportive of each other and we all work hard.”

“We have to clean up the baserunning,” added Eisenhart. “We’re still a pretty young team and we haven’t played in a bunch of high school softball games. I have a ton of confidence in the kids, 1 through 9, and the kids in the dugout can hit too. I think the girls have confidence too.”

Portland, meanwhile, was 7-3 and fifth in Class A South after 3-2 home win over Scarborough and a 17-0 (five-inning) victory at Sanford. In the win over the Red Storm, the Bulldogs’ first since May 4, 2005, Sadie Armstrong threw a three-hitter, struck out nine, doubled twice and drove in a run and Hadleigh McPartlan had two hits and two RBI, including the game-winning run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh. Against the Spartans, Armstrong and Ainsley McCrum combined to throw a one-hitter, Armstrong also had two doubles and two triples and drove in two, while McCrum added four hits, including a pair of doubles, and Hannah Hawkes had three hits and three RBI. Portland hosted Kennebunk Monday, goes to Cheverus Wednesday, welcomes Marshwood Friday and visits Bonny Eagle Monday of next week.

Deering was 2-8 and 14th in Class A South (where 11 teams make the playoffs) following a 15-0 (three-inning) loss at Cheverus, a 6-0 setback at Bonny Eagle and a 20-14 home win over Westbrook. Against the Blue Blazes, in a game that was started on April 24 then suspended before being completed Saturday, Sophie Hill had four hits, including a home run, and five RBI, Hailey Siteman scored four runs and drove in two, Adelyn Blackburn had three hits, three runs and two RBI and Isabella McBrady added three hits, four RBI and three runs scored. A 13-run sixth inning produced the winning margin. The Rams hosted Noble Monday, then welcome Marshwood Thursday, Thornton Academy Friday and Gorham Monday of next week.

Baseball

Deering’s baseball team climbed into contention with a pair of recent seismic victories.

The Rams, under new coach Casey Lawrence, won just one of their first seven outings, but last week, Deering shocked previously undefeated Scarborough on the road (8-7) and after hanging tough at preseason favorite Falmouth (losing, 6-0), the Rams outlasted rival Portland, 1-0, in a game played at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach to improve to 3-7 and 10th in the Class A South Heals (11 teams qualify for the playoffs).

Against the Red Storm, Deering erupted for seven runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a bases clearing double from freshman Gus Groh, but Scarborough pecked away and drew even with a run in the bottom of the sixth. The Rams didn’t buckle and went back in front in the top of the seventh, on a sacrifice fly from Groh, then Tavian Lauture slammed the door in the bottom half for Deering’s biggest victory in years.

“This does mean a lot,” said Lauture. “We work hard every day. I’ve been here three years and we’ve had games like these in the past not expecting to win. This year, we know we can fight. This was a great win for us.”

“Scarborough did a great job coming back, but the guys didn’t hang their heads, “Lawrence said. “It was a great team effort.”

Zeke Dewever and Jackson Forrest each had a hit against the Navigators. In the win over the Bulldogs, John Bechard’s pinch-hit single scored Forrest with the lone run and senior ace Avery Lawrence dazzled, allowing just three hits in 6.1 innings, fanning 14. Zade Smith closed it out to earn the save. Deering hosted Gorham Tuesday, welcomes Bonny Eagle Thursday and plays host to Kennebunk.

“This gives us confidence going into our next games,” Lauture said. “It’s a lot more fun to win.”

“We’re slowly progressing,” Casey Lawrence said. “We’re still making a lot of mistakes, but it’s a learning process. The guys respond well at practice. They’re learning more and are becoming better baseball players. We hope to get some big (Heal Points) and sneak into the playoffs and make a run.”

Portland was 3-6 and 15th in Class A South following losses last week at Bonny Eagle (11-1, in six-innings) and Sanford (9-0) and against Deering in Old Orchard Beach (1-0). Lucas LeGage drove in the lone run against the Scots. In the loss to the Rams, Cam Allen was the hard-luck loser, giving up eight hits and an unearned run. Reegan Buck stood out defensively, recording six putouts, including two highlight reel catches on the run, and also throwing out a runner on the basepaths for an assist. The Bulldogs hosted Biddeford Monday, welcomed Falmouth Tuesday, host Massabesic Thursday, then play host to Cheverus Saturday (see our website for game story).

Cheverus fell to 2-8 and 16th in Class A South after competitive losses at Kennebunk (5-4) and Marshwood (8-5), a 12-2 home setback to Sanford and a 4-3 loss at Gorham. Against Kennebunk, where the Stags let a 4-2 seventh inning lead slip away, Devin Kelly had three hits and Lucas Soutuyo drove in two runs. In the loss to the Hawks, Soutuyo had three RBI and Kelly added two. Against the Spartans, Cheverus led 2-1 entering the sixth, then gave up 11 runs over the next two innings. Reis Stamaris had two hits and A.J. Lauture added two RBI. In the loss to Gorham, decided by a home run in the Rams’ final at-bat, Kelly, Lauture and Soutuyo all drove in one run. The Stags hoped to snap a six-game skid when they went to Thornton Academy Tuesday, host Noble Thursday, visit Portland Saturday and play at reigning Class A champion South Portland Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team fell to 4-6 and ninth (10 teams make the playoffs) after losses last week at Richmond (12-2, in five-innings), at home to Traip Academy (6-1) and at home to Oak Hill (9-3). Against the Rangers, Nico Herrera had a hit and an RBI. In the loss to the Raiders, Kellen Gardiner had a hit, RBI and a run scored. Waynflete/NYA hosted St. Dom’s Monday, visits Old Orchard Beach Wednesday and plays at Traip Academy Friday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Waynflete’s girls’ lacrosse team was atop the Class C standings at press time with a 7-2 record, following a 10-6 loss at Class A contender Gorham and a 9-5 home victory over Wells. In the setback, Lydia Birknes and Tilsley Kelly both had three goals. Kelly scored five times and Birknes added three goals in the win. The Flyers had a showdown at Class A powerhouse Yarmouth Tuesday (see our website for game story), host York Thursday and welcome reigning Class C champion Freeport Tuesday of next week.

In Class A, Cheverus improved to 7-1 and sixth after an 11-6 win at Scarborough last Friday. Reese Belanger had three goals and Sydney Brunelle, Mackenzie Cash and Sophia St. John added two apiece. The Stags hosted undefeated Falmouth Monday, welcome Marshwood Wednesday and Portland Friday, then stay home to meet Windham Monday of next week.

Portland was 3-6 and 16th in Class A at press time (15 teams make the playoffs) following a 12-10 home win over Lewiston and a 15-7 home loss to Windham. Phoebe Knoll had four goals in the victory. The Bulldogs played at South Portland Tuesday and go to Cheverus Friday.

Deering fell to 1-7 and 20th in Class A after losses last week to visiting South Portland (9-7) and host Westbrook (9-0). The Rams welcome Noble Wednesday, visit Biddeford Saturday and play host to Gray-New Gloucester/Poland Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

On the boys’ side, Deering was 5-3 and eighth in the Class A Heals after wins last week at Westbrook (20-2) and at home over previously undefeated Maranacook/Winthrop (21-10). Against the Blue Blazes, Corbin Burke had six goals, Andrew Burke added four goals and five assists, Zach Ayan and Joey Foley each finished with three and senior longpole Archie Rubin scored the first goal of his high school career. In the second victory, Andrew Burke and Corbin Burke each scored seven goals, Foley added four goals and three assists, Caleb Arris finished with two goals and two assists and goalie Vinny Cavallaro made 10 saves. The Rams hosted Windham in a key test Tuesday, go to Mt. Ararat Friday and visit Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus was 2-6 and 15th in Class A, where only the top 12 teams make the playoffs, after a 10-9 overtime home loss to Marshwood and a 6-5 overtime victory at Camden Hills last week. Against the Hawks, Matt Hahn scored four goals and had a pair of assists and Nick Dube and Quinn Gleason added two goals apiece. In the win, Dube scored three times and Hahn played the hero with the OT goal. The Stags hosted Noble Tuesday, welcome Traip Academy Thursday and go to Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Portland was 3-5 and 17th in Class A following a 10-2 home loss to Scarborough and an 11-3 setback at Mt. Blue last week. Colin Degenhart and Andy Marvin had a goal apiece against the Red Storm. In the loss to the Cougars, Louis Thurston scored twice.

“We just couldn’t get the ball going on offense,” Portland coach Mike DiFusco said. “We did a good job on the defensive end on our attack, but we ran out of legs today and they played a good game.”

The Bulldogs looked to get back on track when they hosted Westbrook Tuesday. After going to Bangor Friday, Portland visits Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

Three-time reigning Class C champion Waynflete is in danger of missing the postseason. The Flyers fell to 1-6 and 12th in the statewide Heals (only 10 teams qualify for the playoffs) following home losses to defending Class B champion York (13-5), Greely (5-4) and rival NYA (11-4). Waynflete was at Traip Academy Tuesday, goes to Oak Hill Thursday and plays at Gorham Friday.

Outdoor track

Cheverus hosted Portland and Windham in an outdoor track meet last week. The Bulldogs boys finished first with 82 points, while the Eagles (62) came in second and the Stags (42) placed third. Cheverus won the girls’ meet with 74 points. Portland (60.5) was runner-up.

Deering joined Kennebunk at Thornton Academy. The Rams were first in the girls’ meet with 69 points, 16 better than the Golden Trojans. In the boys’ competition, Deering (40) was third behind Kennebunk (71) and Thornton Academy (65).

Tennis

The state singles tennis tournament will be held Friday, Saturday and Monday in Lewiston.

Cheverus’ Anton Behuniak, Deering’s Vivaan Churiwalla, Portland’s Will Guerin and Waynflete’s Jeff Adey qualified for the boys’ tournament.

Waynflete’s Lucy Hart will compete on the girls’ side.

In team action, Waynflete’s 15-time reigning Class C champion boys’ squad had its six-match win streak snapped by Greely last week to fall to 6-2, good for second in the South Heal Points standings. In Class A South, Portland (4-4) was ranked ninth, Cheverus (2-6) was 12th and Deering (1-7) was 13th.

On the girls’ side, Cheverus was 7-2 and ranked first in Class A South at press time. Portland (3-5) was 10th and Deering was 0-8 and 14th. In Class C South, Waynflete was 5-2 and ranked sixth.

Sun Journal staff writer Haley Jones contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

