BASEBALL

Phillip Sikes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Portland Sea Dogs ended a five-game losing streak Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field.

Alex Binelas led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, and Sikes drove a pitch from Andre Scrugg over the left-field wall for his first home run of the season.

Portland’s other runs came on RBI singles by Kyle Teel in the first inning and Marcelo Mayer in the fifth.

Zach Penrod wound up with a no-decision despite leaving with a 2-1 lead after striking out 10 in six innings. He allowed five hits and no walks.

Mateo Gil tied the game with a home run off Jacob Webb in the seventh. Webb was credited with the win, and Alex Hoppe worked a hitless ninth for his second save.

COLLEGES

MEN’S LACROSSE: Will Byrne scored three goals and set up two others, leading Bowdoin (13-5) to a 13-5 win over RPI (17-3) in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament at Troy, New York.

Casey Ryan, Sam Raye-Steiner, Jason Lach and Matt Ward added two goals apiece as the Polar Bears advanced to the quarterfinals against NESCAC rival Middlebury.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Arsenal ensured that the Premier League title race will go to the last day of the season, returning to the top of the standings with a 1-0 win at Manchester United.

Leandro Trossard’s 20th-minute winner at Old Trafford means defending champion Manchester City can’t clinch the title with a victory Tuesday at Tottenham.

Arsenal, which holds a one-point lead, will host Everton next Sunday, when City is at home against West Ham.

WOMEN’S FA CUP: Manchester United won its first major trophy by routing Tottenham 4-0 in the final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Ella Toone’s stunning long-range strike in first-half stoppage time started United on its way to victory.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was stunned by 29th-seeded Alejandro Tabilo, 6-2, 6-3, in the third round in Rome.

In the women’s draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka eased through to the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dayana Yastremska.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Connor Bedard scored twice for the second straight game and added an assist as Canada eased past Denmark, 5-1, in Prague.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij won a bunch sprint for a stage victory in his grand tour debut, while Tadej Pogacar maintained his considerable overall lead after the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia.

Kooij edged Jonathan Milan by half a wheel at the end of the 133-mile route from Avezzano to Napoli.

Pogacar remained 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez.

