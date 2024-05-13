The 28th Bath Savings Paddle for Pine Tree Camp returns in June, beginning with the Hammond Lumber Company Cornhole for a Cause tournament to kick off the weekend of events and ending with a paddling loop on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick. The events raise funds for Maine kids and adults with disabilities to experience freedom and independence at Pine Tree Camp.

Pine Tree Camp is Maine’s only American Camp Association–accredited camp for people with disabilities, according to a prepared release. All proceeds from the Bath Savings Paddle directly benefit Pine Tree Camp’s Tuition Fund. Since 1945, Pine Tree Camp has welcomed all who could benefit, regardless of their ability to pay. The funds raised from the Bath Savings Paddle for Pine Tree Camp are a critical part of the camp’s open door tuition policy.

The fundraiser starts on May 31 at The Woodshed in Manchester with the 2nd Hammond Lumber Cornhole for a Cause. Check-in is at 4:45 p.m. and the tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. This evening of cash prize cornhole competition is organized by Wicked Cornhole Events and will feature a WABI TV5 live broadcast telethon and special musical guests. Visit tiny.cc/7vs2yz to register.

On June 1, paddlers will reunite in Solon for the traditional route down the Kennebec River at 9:30 a.m. The paddle begins at The Evergreens Campground in Solon (202 Ferry St., off Route 201A) and ends in North Anson on the Patterson Bridge Road. This is a 3-mile, two-hour paddle. An after-paddle party will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the Solon Hotel, 1 Pleasant St., Solon. Visit tiny.cc/gvs2yz for details and musical lineup.

On June 2, paddlers will come together to loop the Androscoggin River in Brunswick at 9:30 a.m. The paddle begins and ends at the Water Street Boat Landing (located at the end of Water Street) in Brunswick. This is a 2-mile, two-hour loop.

Both paddles are family-friendly and perfect for all ages, skill levels and abilities. Register for both or either paddle at tiny.cc/wvs2yz.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: