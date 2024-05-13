SACO — Danielle Pelletier of CK Burns School in Saco was named the 2024 York County Teacher of the Year at the Maine State Capital during Teacher Appreciation Week. Pelletier has been teaching for 16 years, eight of those in Saco teaching third grade.

As part of the Maine Teacher of the Year Program, more than 600 teachers across Maine were nominated by a member of their school community, according to a school department press release. Through a rigorous application process, one teacher from each county is selected as the County Teacher of the Year by a panel of teachers, principals, and business community members within the county. A selection process will occur over the summer months with the official announcement of Maine’s Teacher of the Year scheduled for the fall.

Superintendent Jeremy Ray and Assistant Superintendent Margaret Parkhurst of Saco School Department wrote in their joint nomination letter, “Danielle’s pedagogical understanding far exceeds that of many teachers. Her third graders can be found collaborating with one another, helping them to develop social skills while also building their confidence in their abilities. Whether it’s working to support new students, adopting new strategies for best practice, or communicating with families, Danielle is always expanding, practicing, and sharing her professional knowledge.”

Pelletier is also a leader in mentoring teachers, piloting new curricula, collaborating with colleagues, and helping to strengthen professional development for the entire team, according to the school department. She was a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) for her mathematics instruction, which is a testament to her outstanding leadership in the field of education.

“Seeing one of our teachers win Teacher of the Year after being a finalist twice is so exciting,” said April Noble, principal of CK Burns School. “Danielle has an incredible ability to support young children in both academic and social learning opportunities. Students respect her and know she cares deeply about their safety and success in school. Our school couldn’t be more proud to have Danielle on our team.”

The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine.

