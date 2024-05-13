If you’re looking for chuckles that won’t make a laughing stock of your budget, head to Cut Your Teeth at Empire Comedy Club in Portland on Sunday night.
The fun starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $5 for the 21-plus show.
Cut Your Teeth features a steady stream of comics trying to win you over in three minutes with new material.
For the first minute of the set, they’ll be left alone. But after that, a panel of comics is going to heckle the heck out of them. Who will survive? Regardless, you’ll giggle, howl and snicker the night away.
Empire Comedy Club is at 575 Congress St. in Portland.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.