If you’re looking for chuckles that won’t make a laughing stock of your budget, head to Cut Your Teeth at Empire Comedy Club in Portland on Sunday night.

The fun starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $5 for the 21-plus show.

Cut Your Teeth features a steady stream of comics trying to win you over in three minutes with new material.

For the first minute of the set, they’ll be left alone. But after that, a panel of comics is going to heckle the heck out of them. Who will survive? Regardless, you’ll giggle, howl and snicker the night away.

Empire Comedy Club is at 575 Congress St. in Portland.

