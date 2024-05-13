The third annual Maine Oyster Festival celebrates oysters with two days of events, June 29 and 30, in downtown Freeport.
There will be plenty of oysters to slurp from several of Maine’s oyster farms, and you can learn proper shucking methods.
Find complete details at visitfreeport.com/themaineoysterfestival.
On June 28, there’s a kick-off party at the Freeport Oyster Bar, where you can sample oysters and talk to some of the farmers over live music and cocktails. Tickets are $10.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.