Freeport will be oyster headquarters during the Maine Oyster Festival weekend in June. JianhHongyan/Shutterstock.com

The third annual Maine Oyster Festival celebrates oysters with two days of events, June 29 and 30, in downtown Freeport.

There will be plenty of oysters to slurp from several of Maine’s oyster farms, and you can learn proper shucking methods.

Find complete details at visitfreeport.com/themaineoysterfestival.

On June 28, there’s a kick-off party at the Freeport Oyster Bar, where you can sample oysters and talk to some of the farmers over live music and cocktails. Tickets are $10.

