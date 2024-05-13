Cumberland singer Julia Gagnon made it all the way to the top seven on “American Idol” and took Mainers and fans around the country on a glorious ride with her incredible vocal performances.
Although she’s out of the competition, we may get to hear her sing one more time during the “American Idol” finals Sunday on ABC.
Gagnon has been documenting her “American Idol” experience on Instagram (and Facebook) with footage and photos from the show. She also shares personal “day in the life” moments, including a message to fans about kindness.
It remains to be seen what’s next for Gagnon, but following her on social media is a great way to stay up-to-date with what she’s working on and to continue to celebrate accomplishments.
Account: juliasingsabit
Platform: Instagram
Followers: 36,600
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.