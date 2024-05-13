Cumberland singer Julia Gagnon made it all the way to the top seven on “American Idol” and took Mainers and fans around the country on a glorious ride with her incredible vocal performances.

Although she’s out of the competition, we may get to hear her sing one more time during the “American Idol” finals Sunday on ABC.

Gagnon has been documenting her “American Idol” experience on Instagram (and Facebook) with footage and photos from the show. She also shares personal “day in the life” moments, including a message to fans about kindness.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Gagnon, but following her on social media is a great way to stay up-to-date with what she’s working on and to continue to celebrate accomplishments.

Account: juliasingsabit

Platform: Instagram

Followers: 36,600

