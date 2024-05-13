NBA teams were told Monday that Bronny James, the son of LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, has been medically cleared to play in the league and is expected to participate in the draft combine this week.

Teams were told of the clearance in a memo sent Monday morning. All players at the draft combine in Chicago undergo medical examinations.

The clearance determination was likely expected, given that Bronny James was able to play the final 25 games for Southern Cal this past season as a freshman. He suffered cardiac arrest during a practice session in July 2023 and needed a procedure to fix what was diagnosed as a congenital heart defect, then missed several months while recovering.

The NBA convened what is known as a fitness-to-play panel – three doctors who review medical records – to determine if James should be cleared. They determined he is “medically able and fit to play basketball in the NBA,” which means he can take part in the combine.

James is on a roster to participate in on-court games Tuesday, though rosters and playing plans often change at the combine. All players at the combine are also expected to participate in a media session Tuesday.

KNICKS: Center Mitchell Robinson had surgery to repair the left ankle injury that knocked him out of Game 1 of the playoff series against the Pacers.

Robinson opted for the procedure after additional consideration by his surgeon and medical staff. He had been ruled out last week with what was called a stress injury to the ankle.

The plan remains for Robinson to be evaluated again in 6 to 8 weeks.

It’s the second surgery on the ankle this season for Robinson, who was the NBA’s leader in offensive rebounding when he suffered a stress fracture in December. He returned late in the season as the backup to Isaiah Hartenstein, but was hurt again in the first round against Philadelphia and missed a game in that series.

THE DENVER Nuggets were far from done after dropping the first two games of the Western Conference semifinals at home in humbling fashion.

Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and Aaron Gordon had 27 points on 11-of-12 shooting to propel the Nuggets to a series-tying 115-107 victory over the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Game 4.

“It’s just like a laser-sharp focus,” Gordon said, “and a surgical execution.”

Jamal Murray had 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter for the defending champion Nuggets in a momentum carryover from his buzzer-beating swish from behind half court, and the Wolves only had the deficit below double digits in the second half for a total of 3:19.

Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in another spectacular performance for Minnesota that set the franchise postseason record, shooting 16 of 25. But despite a 42-31 rebounding edge, the Wolves were beaten at their own game for the second straight time at home.

“Game 2 definitely woke us up,” Murray said. “We realized we can’t hold ourselves back.”

The series goes back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

