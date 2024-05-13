The Yarmouth Democratic Committee is pleased to endorse incumbents Heather Abbott and David Craig for Yarmouth Town Council.

Over the past three years, councilors Abbott and Craig have championed initiatives that support Yarmouth’s natural environment, outstanding schools and affordable housing while being mindful of the social and economic challenges in the community. Under their leadership, the Town Council has passed the Climate Action Plan, has overseen revision of the comprehensive plan and made progress to restore the Royal River and to increase workforce housing options in Yarmouth.

Vote on June 11 to reelect Heather Abbott and David Craig to the Yarmouth Town Council. Visit their websites at abbott4me.com and craig4yarmouth.org to learn more. Absentee ballots are available through the Town Clerk on the town website.

Kathryn Sharpless

Yarmouth

