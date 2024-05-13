Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Sarah Perkins as president/CEO, effective July 1. Perkins will succeed George Roy, who will retire at the end of June.
“Lisbon Credit Union is a cornerstone in the communities it serves, and I’m thrilled to be a part of its future,” Perkins said in a prepared release.
Perkins has spent the past 15 years with TruChoice Federal Credit Union based in Portland in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as executive vice president and chief operating officer. In her career, she has overseen lending, human resources, and technology and facilities.
A graduate of the University of Maine, Perkins resides in Gorham with her husband and children. She is currently the chairperson of the Gorham School Committee, president of the Maine Credit Unions’ Compliance Council and recognized by Credit Union Magazine as a Credit Union Rock Star.
