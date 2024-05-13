Saco Police released the name of the man who died as a result of a motor vehicle crash on May 3.

At 9:03 a.m. on May 3, the Saco Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of Route 112 in Saco. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

According to police, the driver of the motor vehicle, a black Nissan Versa, was identified as 64-year-old Douglas Emmons, 64, of Biddeford. Emmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Emmons driver’s license was suspended for an adverse medical condition, Saco Police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was 33-year-old Christopher Thomas from Connecticut.

Saco Police Department and Saco Fire/Rescue responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Emmons was traveling westbound on Route 112 when he crossed the center line into the path of the eastbound Western Express truck, leading to a head-on collision, according to Saco Police.

