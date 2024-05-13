Starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock of the Boston Red Sox, who is recovering from a left oblique strain, is on track to make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Worcester.

It will be an early one. The WooSox will be home against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at 11:15 a.m.

Manager Alex Cora said he didn’t know it was such an early start time until Whitlock told him the other day.

“Brunch for the boys,” Cora said, smiling.

A rehabbing major league pitcher typically buys the minor leaguers a pre- or postgame spread of food.

Whitlock is scheduled to pitch three innings, Cora said. He might not need a second rehab start.

Boston placed him on the 15-day injured list April 17. Whitlock, a 27-year-old right-hander, has a 1.96 ERA (18 1/3 innings, four earned runs) in four starts this season.

“Probably not,” Cora said when asked if he’ll make a couple of rehab starts. “We feel like he’s in a good spot. Let’s see how this one goes and we’ll go from there. But if everything goes well, we’re comfortable where he’s at.”

Cora confirmed that Whitlock will return as a starter, not a reliever.

RED SOX FIRST baseman Triston Casas has “started to do stuff in the weight room,” Cora said.

“Treadmill, cardio stuff,” Cora said.

Casas has some fractured cartilage that connects his ribcage to his sternum. He’s on the 60-day IL and not eligible to return until June 21.

Cora added that Casas wants to stay on his normal baseball schedule while he’s out.

“He’s in the hitters meetings, watching video, in the dugout with spikes,” Cora said. “It’s interesting but that’s who Triston is. And we love him. I respect that and I love it.”

Cora said Casas also has helped some teammates with their swings.

ORIOLES: Outfielder Kyle Stowers found out Sunday he was coming back to the big leagues. There was an unusual symmetry in the timing.

“I was optioned on Mother’s Day last year,” Stowers said. “Being called up on Mother’s Day was just, you know, a cool full-circle moment.”

GIANTS: San Francisco placed outfielder Jung Hoo Lee on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder and is still awaiting word on the severity of the injury.

Lee hurt his shoulder in the first inning Sunday when it hit the right-center field wall as he leaped to try to make a catch on a drive by Jeimer Candelario of Cincinnati.

METS: Kodai Senga, who has yet to pitch this season due to a right shoulder capsule strain, will continue working on his mechanics before beginning a rehab stint.

Senga said his mechanics didn’t feel right during his first live batting practice session April 29.

CUBS: Right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who opened the season as the team’s closer, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

Right-hander José Cuas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

