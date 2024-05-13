The Marcia Buker School in Richmond is hosting registration soon for preschool and kindergarten for the 2024-25 school year. Preschool registration is June 5-7 by appointment, and kindergarten registration is June 10 by appointment.
Preschool children must be 4 years old by Oct. 15 and be a resident of Richmond. Kindergarten children must be 5 years old by Oct. 15 and be a resident of Richmond. All children will be screened in the areas of health, language, motor skills, basic concept and social/emotional assessment. Parents or guardians need to provide a birth certificate and immunization records. The number for faxing records is 737-2563.
Call the school at 737-4748 to schedule a screening time. For more information, contact Deb Bodge at 737-4748.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.