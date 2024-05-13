The Marcia Buker School in Richmond is hosting registration soon for preschool and kindergarten for the 2024-25 school year. Preschool registration is June 5-7 by appointment, and kindergarten registration is June 10 by appointment.

Preschool children must be 4 years old by Oct. 15 and be a resident of Richmond. Kindergarten children must be 5 years old by Oct. 15 and be a resident of Richmond. All children will be screened in the areas of health, language, motor skills, basic concept and social/emotional assessment. Parents or guardians need to provide a birth certificate and immunization records. The number for faxing records is 737-2563.

Call the school at 737-4748 to schedule a screening time. For more information, contact Deb Bodge at 737-4748.

