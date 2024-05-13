SACO — The Saco City Council recently voted unanimously to place a referendum question about a bond to build two new schools on the June 11 ballot. The school department has launched an informational website about the referendum question which is www.Info-On-2.com.

The site features a “virtual flyover” video that shows the new buildings and campus in remarkable detail, plus extensive information about the project and its cost, according to a Saco Schools press release. Superintendent Jeremy Ray said it’s the school department’s responsibility to provide comprehensive and accurate information to the community so that voters can make an informed decision about the proposal, planned for the northeast section of the city, just off the Portland Road (U.S. Route 1).

“We hope voters inform themselves about the plan and the referendum question before they cast their vote,” Ray said.

The referendum asks voters to approve a $140,749,348 bond, the estimated cost for the two schools. The budget for the Grade 1-5 school is $109,321,427, according to City Council documents. Since it is a state-subsidized project, the state-funded portion of the school is $101,399,791, or 93%. The locally funded portion of the school is $7,921,636 or 7%.

The budget for the PreK-K School is $31,427,921 and would be locally funded.

The bond, according to the release, would help consolidate the city’s school infrastructure and pay for badly needed construction that has been long-delayed. Saco’s share of the total project cost is only 28%, with the State of Maine having agreed to pick up the lion’s share, 72% of the required funding, the release states. Saco’s agreement with the State allows the City to cap its financial contribution at about $39 million.

Absentee voting in Saco begins May 13, and in-person voting takes June 11. Find information about Saco Schools at www.sacoschools.org.

