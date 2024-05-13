Cole Anderson, the former Camden Hills High golfer now playing for Florida State, fired a 4-under 66 in the opening round of the NCAA regionals Monday.

Anderson was tied for seventh, three shots off the individual lead, helping the Seminoles to second place after the first day of the Stanford regional.

Caleb Manuel, formerly of Mt. Ararat, shot a 71 to help Georgia to fourth in the regional at Austin, Texas.

SOFTBALL: Delanie Perry singled home a run in the first inning, Sarah Wilkins pitched a four-hitter with one walk and two strikeouts, and eighth-seeded SMCC beat ninth-seeded Carlow (13-24) 1-0 in a play-in game at the USCAA World Series in DuBois, Pennsylvania. The Seawolves (19-13) then fell 5-4 to Penn State Brandywine (35-8) in eight innings

BASEBALL: Colby College of Waterville and Husson University of Bangor were the only Maine teams named to the 60-team field for the NCAA Division III tournament that starts Friday.

Colby (29-10) will take on Salve Regina (33-8) at Cortland, New York. Cortland and Washington & Jefferson are the other teams in the regional.

Husson (23-9) will meet Endicott (39-2), the nation’s top-ranked team, in a regional that includes Eastern Connecticut State, the host, and SUNY New Paltz.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Lisa Bluder, who coached the Iowa women’s basketball team to the last two NCAA championship games, is retiring after 24 years leading the Hawkeyes.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Slovakia upset the United States 5-4 when Milos Kelemen scored with 1:04 left in overtime at Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Americans, who were handed their second loss in three games, made a three-goal comeback from a 4-1 deficit within 12:06 of the third period to force overtime.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension.

The deal includes $170 million in guarantees.

Goff ended Detroit’s misery in January, helping the Lions earn two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

• All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., 25, agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the league.

• The New York Jets signed first-round draft pick Olu Fashanu to a four-year, $20.51 million contract.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek remained on course for an uncommon Madrid-Rome double after beating Angelique Kerber to reach the quarterfinals.

It was a ninth straight win for Swiatek, and the two-time Rome champion will next face Madison Keys after the American eased past Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-1 in a match interrupted by an environmental protest.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Substitute Jhon Duran was a late savior for Aston Villa, scoring twice in the last five minutes against visiting Liverpool to grab a remarkable 3-3 draw and edge his team closer to next year’s Champions League.

A win would have confirmed a place in the league top four for Coach Unai Emery’s side and a place in the European Cup for the first time since 1983.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Barcelona moved above Girona into second place after beating visiting Real Sociedad, 2-0.

