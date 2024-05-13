After a 17 year tenure, Thornton Academy Athletic Director Gary Stevens is leaving his post.

His shoes will be filled by Lance Johnson, who has served as Portland High School co-curricular

director.

“I was attracted to Thornton Academy because of the long tradition of TA athletics, combined with the commitment, support, and involvement of the community,” Johnson said.

In the past, Johnson has taught math in Portland, and has coached in both Portland and Scarborough.

He has also been named the Mike Landry Coach of the Year twice by the Southern Maine Athletic Association, which honors coaches with the same drive and resilience as former Biddeford Coach Mike Landry, who died of cancer in 2006.

Johnson has a degree in Sports Management from Southern New Hampshire University and co-authored a book with WGME-13 Sports Director Dave Eid about the impact of the pandemic on school athletics, “Stolen Seasons: How Maine Sports Survived the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

“I am excited to lead Thornton Academy Athletics into the future with the building of our new field house,” Johnson said.

Stevens leaves huge shoes to fill, Thornton Academy Headmaster Rene Menard said.

“His knowledge of middle school and high school sports is unmatched,” Menard said, “as well as his institutional knowledge of Thornton athletics.”

Johnson begins his new role July 1.

