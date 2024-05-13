ON SALE NOW

Esoteric, May 16. Space, Portland, $17. space538.org

YellowHouse Blues Band, May 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $23, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Being Petty – The Tom Petty Tribute, May 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com

Willi Carlisle, May 18. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org

James Fernando, May 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $23, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

The String Cheese Incident, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com

Don Campbell Trio, May 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Kit Demos Quartet, May 25. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com

Amos Lee, May 25. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Too Many Zooz, May 25. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com

John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org

Gary Clark Jr., May 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Baroness, May 31. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Ballroom Thieves, May 31. First Parish Church, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Satisfaction – Rolling Stones tribute, June 1. Aura, Portland, $15, $25. auramaine.com

Sweet Baby James – The James Taylor Tribute, June 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Hasan Minhaj, June 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mallett Brothers Band, June 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com

Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Andy Summers, June 8. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $50. thewaldotheatre.org

Rose Alley – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, June 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $23. vinhillmusic.com

Studio Two, June 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $37. vinhillmusic.com

Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Keb’ Mo, June 12. Waterville Opera House, $61, $71. watervillecreates.org

Sierra Hull, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Caroline Cotter and Connor Garvey, June 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Magic Bus – A Tribute to The Who, June 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com

Dana Saul Trio, June 15. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com

Lady Lamb, June 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com

Portland Symphony Orchestra: Rise Up – An Exploration of Identity and Queer Voices, June 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $28 to $90. porttix.com

Haley Reinhart, June 19. Waterville Opera House, $29, $39. watervillecreates.org

Haley Heynderickx, June 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $28. vinhillmusic.com

The The Band Band, June 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Nation of Language, June 21. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Mavericks, June 21. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $49.50, $99.50. snowpond.org

Pete Davidson, June 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $66.50 to $109. porttix.com

Bruce In The USA, June 21. Aura, Portland, $20, $39.50. auramaine.com

Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Portland Symphony Orchestra: The Great American Songbook with Aubrey Logan, June. 22. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $30 to $40. porttix.com

Rodney Atkins, June 22. Aura, Portland, $39.5o to $89.50. auramaine.com

Kathleen Edwards, June 23. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. thewaldotheatre.org

Trousdale, June 23. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Magic of Motown, June 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $42 to $82. porttix.com

Goose, June 25 and 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.75, $119.90 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Felly, June 26. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com

Rustic Overtones with Portland Symphony Orchestra, June 28. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $35 to $45. porttix.com

Kathleen Madigan, June 29. State Theatre, Portland, $34.75 to $69.75. statetheatreportland.com

James Taylor & His All-Star Band, June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.25 to $228. watefrontconcerts.com

Trampled by Turtles and Shakey Graves, June 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

The Used, July 3. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Umphrey’s McGee, July 6. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Sons of the East, July 7. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Soggy Po Boys, July 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Jeff Arcuri, July 13. State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $59. statetheatreportland.com

Counting Crows, July 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65. statetheatreportland.com

Linda Eder, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com

Classic Rock Orchestra, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Old Crow Medicine Show, July 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Bonamassa, July 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $66.75 to $359.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Crane Wives, July 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Flaming Lips, July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Elle King, July 28. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $39.50, $89.50. snowpond.org

Mannequin Pussy, July 30. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Aug. 2. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

The Beach Boys, Aug. 2. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org

Regina Spektor, Aug. 2. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $113.50. porttix.com

Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Aug. 3. Johnson Hall Opera House, Gardiner, $45. johnsonhall.org

Iration & Pepper, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

The Smashing Pumpkins, Aug 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Lamb of God & Mastodon, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com

Still Woozy, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Stolen Gin, Aug. 9. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Guster On The Ocean, Aug. 9, 10 & 11. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 to $290 single and multi-day options. statetheatreportland.com

Dan + Shay, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $155.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Primus with Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Walker Hayes, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $100.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50. statetheatreportland.com

Built to Spill, Sept. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com

Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sierra Ferrell, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Cody Jinks, Sept. 12. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $57.50 to $299.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Buffalo Tom and Belly, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com

Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

The California Honeydrops, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Ricky Montgomery, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com

David Cross, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jo Koy, Nov. 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $74.50. crossarenaportland.com

Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com

Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

