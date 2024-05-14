A body was found Tuesday in the mud flats near the former B&M Baked Beans building in Portland.

A passerby noticed a person facedown on the mud flats and called for help around 11:45 a.m. The Portland police and fire departments both responded.

“Unfortunately when they got there, it became a recovery effort, not a rescue effort,” said Sean Donaghue, a fire department spokesperson.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the situation.

This story will be updated.

