A body was found Tuesday in the mud flats near the former B&M Baked Beans building in Portland.
A passerby noticed a person facedown on the mud flats and called for help around 11:45 a.m. The Portland police and fire departments both responded.
“Unfortunately when they got there, it became a recovery effort, not a rescue effort,” said Sean Donaghue, a fire department spokesperson.
A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the situation.
This story will be updated.
