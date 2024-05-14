CLEVELAND — Twice, the Cavaliers threatened to upend the Celtics late.

To upend the series.

To grind Boston’s march through the Charmin-soft Eastern Conference playoffs to a shocking halt.

The Celtics marched on in a close call.

For the first time this postseason, Boston won a close game, beating Cleveland 109-102 in Game 4 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round series. It was the Celtics first win in a close game since April. Boston made just two field goals in the final seven minutes and Cleveland twice pulled to within five points, despite playing without Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen because of injuries.

“Yeah, I think it’s good to be in those situations. It takes what it takes,” Boston Coach Joe Mazzulla said of the clutch finish. “However we have to win the game, we have to do it. So it’s good to get reps different ways.”

The Celtics beat Miami by an average of 22 points during their first-round series. Last week, they toppled the Cavs by 25 in Game 1 and by 13 in Game 3. Celtics guard Jrue Holiday agreed the experience was positive, despite the fact Boston had been favored by 11.5 points on the road.

“I think it’s just the will to win. We know that they’re not gonna come out and just lay down. We expected this,” Holiday said. “We kind of wanted it.”

The intensity picked up after a tense moment between Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Cleveland’s Max Strus. Brown feel to the ground in the first half and felt he was hit in the back of the head as Strus tried to move upcourt and grabbed Strus’ leg. Brown was called for a foul and booed the rest of the night.

Brown said he enjoyed playing the villain, and his teammates relished walking a tightrope.

“There’s nothing better than winning a playoff game on the road. It’s like everybody against you guys, you come here with the guys in the locker room. It’s a tough environment, the crowd was great, but as a competitor, it’s really fun to be in an environment like that, win on the road,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said.

“Now it’s time to go back and play well in front of our fans and give them something to cheer for and try to get a win.”

TEAMS TYPICALLY STRUGGLE getting production from their bench in the playoffs. It’s tough to get consistent production in hostile environments and the starters need to pick up a heavier burden.

Boston’s starting five has enough firepower to take on that burden, but needed help in Game 4 against the Cavaliers. Al Horford and Derrick White struggled with their shot, making just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Payton Pritchard answered the call, like he has all series.

The reserve guard scored 11 points in 25 minutes on 3-of-5 shooting, including three 3-pointers. For the second straight game, Pritchard delivered a clutch 3-pointer in a crucial spot, hitting from long range in Dean Wade’s face on Boston’s final possession of the third quarter to give Boston a 10-point lead.

Pritchard has been a vital part of Boston’s bench this season but he’s has taken on a bigger role since center Kristaps Porzingis was injured in the first round. Pritchard is now the Boston’s sixth man, averaging 27 minute per game. He is making 51.6 percent of his shots including 45 percent from 3-point range against the Cavaliers.

Pritchard has also been a steady ball handling presence with just five turnovers in four games, making sound decisions to attack for himself or to set up his teammates. He has a plus-18 net rating through nine games postseason games, higher than any Boston starter and has been poised in any environment in earning him more trust from his coach.

“I thought Payton’s confidence, and becoming a really good two-way player, just affecting the game both offensively and defensively,” Mazzulla said. “Whether it’s handling, whether it’s screening, whether it’s shooting, whether it’s chasing shooters, whether it’s switching.”

Pritchard wasn’t the only reserve chipping in a big way during Game 4. Center Luke Kornet delivered one of his best postseason contests with nine points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. The stellar production helped take some burden off Horford amid a heavier load he’s carrying in Porzingis’ absence.

“They are playing right around the same minutes they had been playing, nothing’s really changed,” Mazzulla said of the bench. “The sub patterns are different, but we’ve trusted those guys all year, and they are continuing to deliver but in different ways. Sam’s been just really solid, I thought Luke’s physicality tonight was tremendous.”

Boston’s bench has helped the Celtics to within a win of the Eastern Conference Finals. Pritchard’s growth should help the Celtics as the competition grows tougher on their question to the NBA Finals.

