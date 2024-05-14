Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she will not sign any of the 35 bills enacted and sent to her by the Senate on Friday, effectively allowing them to die through what’s known as pocket vetoes.

Mills said the lawmakers may have lacked the legal authority to send her additional bills after the Legislature’s statutory adjournment date of April 17 and expressed concern about the precedent it would set.

In a letter to lawmakers, Mills cited the unprecedented number of spending bills that were enacted by the Senate’s Democratic majority on a day that is usually reserved for override votes on gubernatorial vetoes and other limited bipartisan business.

“This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, especially given that I see value in — and would support — many of these bills otherwise,” Mills said.

The state constitution requires lawmakers to set their adjournment dates in state statute. That statute requires the second session to end on the third Wednesday of April, which was the 17th. Lawmakers are allowed to return once more to try to overturn or sustain any bills vetoed by the governor.

Lawmakers have the option of voting to extend the session for up to 10 days, or have a special session to finished their work. Mills noted that lawmakers could also have changed the adjournment date by enacting an emergency change in state law, which would have required a two-thirds vote in the Legislature.

But none of those things happened and instead the Senate tried to advance additional bills on what is known as veto day.

“The consideration and enactment of dozens of additional spending bills on veto day, without support from two-thirds of each body, appears to be without precedent in the history of the Maine Legislature,” Mills wrote. “Operating in this way leaves me gravely concerned because it is an erosion of important norms that are central to the conduct of public business and the creation of public policy.”

During legislative sessions, bills that are not signed or vetoed by the governor automatically become law. But once a legislative session ends, bills that are not signed simply die, and there is no opportunity for lawmakers to overturn a pocket veto.

The suite of funding bills sent to Mills amid the acrimonious end of the 131st Legislature include several high profile bills, including requiring better tracking and storage of evidence in possible rape cases and establishing a civil rights unit in the Office of Attorney General.

Others bills would have required insurance companies to cover the costs of nonprescription contraceptives, provided free access to state parks for indigenous people and sought to identify unknown human remains.

“Signing any of these bills, no matter how much I may see value in some of them, would send the message that the Legislature is allowed to flaunt its own self-imposed and Constitutionally-imposed limitations, which would create a precedent for future legislatures to do the same, and subject the bills to the threat of serious legal challenge,” Mills wrote.

It’s unclear why the additional spending bills were not voted on earlier in the session when they might have won Mills’ support. Democrats control the House of Representatives, Senate and the Blaine House, and by extension of the budget process, so they could have either included most of these bills in the supplemental budget or ensure that they were voted on individually before statutory adjournment.

Spokespeople for House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, did not immediately respond to questions about why the spending bills were put off until the last minute.

Lawmakers, particularly in the House, delayed action on many controversial bills until late in the session.

Democrats also had to redo their own budget, after a series of last-minute changes drew strong pushback from Mills and some fellow Democrats, as well as from Republicans. Those changes included using money earmarked for highway projects to fund other bills, reducing aid to dairy farmers and rolling back income tax relief for pensioners.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, was also working on a last-minute effort to add nearly $64 million amendment to a standalone bill introduced by the governor to spend $60 million to repair damage from a series of winter storms and help impacted businesses.

As the session ended, more than 240 bills had been approved by each chamber but were placed on what’s known as the special appropriations table for possible action at a later date because they either called for new spending or would cost the state revenue. Those bills needed to be funded before being sent to Mills.

Lawmakers tried to advance more than 80 of those bills on Friday so they could be sent directly to the governor. Of those bills, 35 did not need changes and were given final approval by the Senate.

The other 50 bills needed the House of Representatives to sign off on amendments, but the House adjourned without taking action because Democrats didn’t have enough members present Friday evening to pass them.

Among the bills that did make it to Mills but now face pocket vetoes is L.D. 2129, which would have improved statewide tracking and storage of rape kits. That bill was projected to cost over $350,000 a year and would have required local police departments to submit additional information to the state. Fiscal analysts raised questions about whether the bill would be an unfunded mandate.

Another bill, L.D. 2210, would have established a civil rights unit in the Attorney General’s office at a cost of more than $230,000 a year for another assistant attorney general and a paralegal. The proposal was one several legislative responses to rise of hate groups and white supremacist demonstrations last summer.

Other bills include:

L.D. 2274 would have created a system to collect information provided voluntarily by people who have attended military training in Gagetown, New Brunswick and have health problems that could be associated by being exposed to toxins, like Agent Orange.

L.D. 2203 would have required insurance companies to cover the costs of nonprescription contraceptives, which would have added about $100,000 in costs to the state employee health plan.

L.D. 25 would have granted free admission to state parks by indigenous people at a cost of $30,000 a year in lost revenue.

This story will be updated.

