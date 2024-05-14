Kennebunk High School senior Keara Battagliese wants to do scientific research to make change. Her school gave her a way to get involved.

Through a class led in collaboration with the University of New England, students have the opportunity to conduct field work and research on topics relating to climate change.

For Battagliese, the class was an opportunity to do what she loves.

“It’s taking the class out of the classroom,” Battagliese told the Post. “It teaches students that you can learn from anywhere, especially the environment.”

On May 9, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust hosted a youth-led symposium to highlight the efforts of these students making a difference in climate change.

Gulf of Maine Field Studies teacher Sarah Stowell said the symposium at the end of the year is an opportunity for students to demonstrate what they are passionate about when it comes to environmental concerns within their school and community.

Advertisement

“Students can explore and present ways in which to work toward mitigation of these issues,” Stowell said.

Over 30 community members, including local officials, came out to support student-led research, which included topics like invasive species, contaminants in the Gulf of Maine, and for Battagliese, plastics.

The large-scale issue of micro plastics was both fascinating and scary to Battagliese, because of the fact that micro plastics are virtually everywhere.

With a partner, Battagliese studied how micro plastics affect the hatch rate of brine shrimp, and while she said her project wasn’t a complete success, the process was still rewarding.

“I’ve grown up in Kennebunkport my whole life, so I loved getting the opportunity to get out into the field and local environments like the beaches I grew up at and the river that runs through our town,” Battagliese said.

Research done by KHS students could lead to stronger environmental practices being adopted in RSU 21, Climate Initiative Executive Director Leia Lowery told the Post.

“These students are raising awareness and creating conversations around topics that deserve attention and action from decision makers,” Lowery said.

For Battagliese, the research doesn’t stop at the symposium.

“Ultimately, I want to do research to make change,” she said.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: