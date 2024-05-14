Please join me in supporting Kellie Hall and Sarah Olivares for the Yarmouth School Committee. Together, they have a shared vision for and commitment to equity and excellence in our schools. Hall and Olivares value a fact-based curriculum and strong STEM teaching. They trust educators to engage students, challenge perspectives and to equip Yarmouth’s young people with critical thinking skills needed in our rapidly changing world. Hall and Olivares both regularly act in support of systematically marginalized groups (such as students of color and LGBTQ+ youth). Both of these women are resourceful small business owners capable of overseeing the school budget during these difficult financial times.

Please vote for Kellie Hall and Sarah Olivares for Yarmouth School Committee on June 11.

Jill Sady

Yarmouth

