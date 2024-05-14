I write in support of Leslie Zamer’s candidacy for the Falmouth School Board. Please vote for her on June 11. Every community needs people who are willing to serve the public and we are fortunate that Zamer has personal and professional experience that will be an asset for serving our community. Zamer is an involved parent of children enrolled in Falmouth schools and her professional accounting skills will bring financial rigor to the complexities of producing a budget that is pushing $50 million. Taxpayers want good schools at a fair cost, a balance that can be achieved when thoughtful people are involved. Leslie Zamer is that person. Please give her your vote.

Jon Fitzgerald

Falmouth

