Miles Dailey and Isaac Wright of Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham recently won second place in Tyler Technologies’ 2024 Maine App Challenge with their app PlanPal, a tool to help students keep track of their assignments. Violet Blum Levine of Deering High School took first place with her app PTConnect, a system for easily scheduling parent-teacher conferences; and Alex Pooler of Windham High School placed third with his app Good Morning Class, an interactive check-in app for elementary school teachers and students.

The winners received scholarships totaling $10,000 in 529 college savings plans, presented at Tyler’s awards ceremony on April 27 at the University of Maine System Maine Center in Portland. The annual contest provides Maine high school students the opportunity to explore the world of software design and development by building a mobile application.

“We’re proud to recognize these talented individuals in this year’s Maine App Challenge,” Chris Webster, president of Tyler Technologies’ ERP & Civic Division, said in a prepared release. “We hope that this contest continues to inspire these students to pursue STEM-related careers in the future. Companies in Maine, including Tyler, would welcome the talent of these bright students.”

Similar to last year, Tyler Technologies collaborated with the Foster Center for Innovation at the University of Maine to host a series of free workshops for students to help with brainstorming, prototyping and testing their applications. The company also partnered with the University of Maine on its Fundamentals of Innovation (INV121) course available online to high school students as an early college course that allows them to earn college credits while designing an app submission for the Maine App Challenge.

