NEW YORK — Aaron Nola pitched a four-hitter for his fourth major league shutout and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping New York Mets 4-0 on Tuesday for a two-game sweep.

Philadelphia scored twice in the third inning against starter Jose Buttó on a hit by pitch and a bases-loaded walk. Bryson Stott had a run-scoring single in the ninth and Alec Bohm doubled home a run to finish with two RBI.

Nola (5-2) did the rest, throwing 109 pitches in his sixth career complete game and first since a five-hit shutout against Cincinnati in August 2022. He struck out eight and walked none. It was the third time in nine starts this season he lasted at least eight innings.

After giving up a bloop double and a single in the ninth, Nola retired Francisco Lindor on a routine flyball with runners at the corners to end it.

The surging Phillies improved the best record in the majors to 30-13 and earned their first sweep at Citi Field since a three-game series in April 2013. It was their first series victory at the ballpark since September 2021, after losing five in a row.

Philadelphia has won or tied all 12 of its series since April 5, the team’s best such streak since August 1994 to June 1995 (13 series).

BRAVES 7, CUBS 0: Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and drove in four, Chris Sale pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and Atlanta beat visiting Chicago.

Michael Harris II also homered for Atlanta, which has won 6 of 7. The Cubs were held to three hits by Sale and relievers Aaron Bummer and Jackson Stephens and have managed a combined eight hits.

Sale (6-1) had nine strikeouts, his third consecutive start with at least nine, and didn’t walk anybody. The left-hander won his fifth straight start.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, WHITE SOX 3: Keibert Ruiz and Trey Lipscomb each hit an RBI single during a three-run eighth inning, and visiting Washington beat Chicago in the opener of a doubleheader.

Joey Meneses went 4 for 4 and drove in two runs for Washington, which had lost 3 of 4. Lipscomb had three hits and swiped three bases.

Derek Law (3-1) got three outs for the win, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Eloy Jiménez hit a solo homer for Chicago, which has dropped two in a row since a four-game win streak.

MARLINS 1, TIGERS 0: Jesús Sánchez drove in Bryan De La Cruz with a 10th-inning groundout, and Miami won at Detroit.

Both starters — Miami’s Ryan Weathers and Detroit’s Reese Olson — allowed three singles in a career-best eight innings. Olson struck out six, and Weathers finished with four strikeouts.

NOTES

ASTROS: Starter Ronel Blanco was ejected at the start of the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics after a foreign substance check.

Third base umpire Laz Diaz ejected Blanco after a check of his glove before he threw a pitch in the fourth inning. The umpires, Blanco and Houston Manager Joe Espada stood at the mound for a couple of minutes discussing the issue before the right-hander was ejected.

Blanco’s glove was confiscated and first base umpire Erich Bacchus ran off the field with it and took it somewhere before returning.

Blanco held out his hands and patted them together in front of the umpires while they inspected his glove before he was ejected, and he did the motion again after he was tossed.

THE FORMER interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pleaded not guilty to bank and tax fraud, a formality ahead of a plea deal he’s negotiated with federal prosecutors in a wide-ranging sports betting case.

Prosecutors say Ippei Mizuhara stole nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off sports gambling debts during a yearslong scheme, at times impersonating Ohtani to bankers, and exploited his personal and professional relationship with the two-way player. Mizuhara signed a plea agreement that detailed the allegations on May 5, and prosecutors announced it several days later.

CUBS: The Chicago Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners.

Miller, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Cubs in 2016. He had a 3.09 ERA in 11 2/3 innings with Seattle this season.

The Mariners acquired minor league infielder Jake Slaughter from the Cubs.

BREWERS: First baseman Rhys Hoskins has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

The Brewers recalled utilityman Owen Miller from Triple-A Nashville to fill Hoskins’ spot on the roster.

Hoskins said he got hurt while rounding first base on a single to right field in the second inning of Monday’s 8-6 loss to Pittsburgh. Hoskins left the game right after the play.

PIRATES: Left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming was designated for assignment by the Pirates one day after he allowed six runs in getting just three outs in a relief appearance.

The Pirates recalled right-hander Ryder Ryan from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill Fleming’s spot.

YANKEES: Injured players DJ LeMahieu and Gerrit Cole are headed back to New York after spending time rehabbing at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, with LeMahieu likely to start a rehab assignment later this week.

LeMahieu took live at-bats and worked defensively before making the trip to New York as the Yankees begin a three-game series in Minnesota. Manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu, who has been out all season after a non-displaced fracture of his right foot during spring training, would likely start a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday or Friday.

Meanwhile, Cole threw “30-some, 36 pitches or so” in his latest throwing session as he recovers from right elbow inflammation.

The Yankees also announced that outfielder Jasson Domínguez (Tommy John surgery recovery) and infielder Jorbit Vivas (left orbital fracture) are starting rehab assignments with Single-A Tampa. They faced former Yankee Domingo Germán, who made his first start with the Pirates’ Single-A affiliate. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Somerset.

