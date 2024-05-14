BIDDEFORD — Claudette M. Vadnais, 79, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully, holding her daughters hand on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Summer Common in Sanford.

She was born in Biddeford on December 9, 1944, a daughter of Ernest and Annette (Pinette) Collard. At a young age her grandfather gave her the nickname “Cookie” and this stayed with her for her entire life.

Cookie graduated from St. Andre’s High School and attended cosmetology school in Portland and became a hairdresser. She worked from home for many years.

Cookie married the love of her life Leo Vadnais on May 6, 1967. They raised two wonderful children, David and Julann. When her children became of school age she worked as a hairdresser part time and also for the Biddeford school system in the cafeteria. She made many relationships with the students, making sure no one went hungry, especially the football team, throughout the years. The children loved Cookie the lunch lady.

Not one to stand still, Cookie took a job at TJ Maxx during retirement doing what she does best, helping others. Most of all, she loved her family and the time they spent together, especially with her grandchildren. They were the love and light of her life.

She was predeceased by her loving, husband Leo Vadnais, on July 27, 2011.

She is survived by: her son, David Vadnais and wife Lisa of Biddeford; her daughter,

Julann Cadorette and husband John of Biddeford; and by her grandchildren, Avery

Cadorette, Chloe Cadorette, Cole Vadnais, Thomas Jacques and partner Sarah Perkins

and Jessica Jacques. She is also survived by siblings: Jeanne Whitten and husband

Lanny and Joan Ledoux and husband John; and her nephews and their families.

Claudette will be remembered as kind and loving person. She will be sadly missed.

At Claudette’s request, services are private. She will be buried next to her husband in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

Claudette loved St. Jude. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

