Portland police arrested a juvenile after they said he fired several gunshots in the Bayside area Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Alder Street and Chestnut Street, Portland police said.

Witnesses in the area told police they saw a male with a gun fleeing the area. Police said they found the individual and arrested him on Lancaster Street after a brief foot chase, police said.

The unidentified juvenile was charged with criminal threating and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, as well as theft by receiving stolen property. He is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 207-874-8578, or text a message and the keyword “PPDME” to 847411.

