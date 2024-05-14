The South Portland Football Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for its second annual induction class. The nomination process is open through May 31. The ceremony will be held Nov. 29 at the Sheraton Sable Oaks. Tickets will be made available soon. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1IKWJaUchjLyg3aXm4eu_gnp8Anuv12PHKLaOXcqa1k0/edit

In November of 2023, the first class was inducted in front of a crowd of over 200 former Red Riots, their family and friends. The class included William Curran (1931), Edward Woodsum (1949), Richard Daniels (1953), Coach Jack Flynn (1966-1984), Robert Hews (1966), Edward McAleney (1971), Daniel Federico (1982), Coach John Wolfgram (1986-2000), Michael Soucy (1990), Bert Rich (1993), Timothy Lawson (1997) and Robert Kierstead (1998).

FMI, Facebook (@RedRiotFootball), Instagram (@sopofootball) and the Hall of Fame’s website: https://sites.google.com/view/spfootballhof/home?authuser=0

