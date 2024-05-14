GOLF

Cole Anderson, a former Camden Hills golfer who plays for Florida State, moved up to sixth place after shooting a second-round 66 in the Stanford Regional of the NCAA golf tournament Tuesday at Stanford, California.

Anderson’s two-day total of 133 is two off the lead, shared by Phichaksn Maichon of Texas A&M, Luke Clanton of FSU and Illinois’ Max Herendeen.

Florida State is a stroke behind Illinois in the team standings.

Caleb Manuel, formerly of Mt. Ararat and now at the University of Georgia, dropped to a tie for 43rd with a second-round 74 for a two-day total of 145 at the Austin, Texas, Regional. Manuel trails leader Michael Brennan of Wake Forest by 10 strokes.

Georgia dropped to seventh in the team standings.

RYDER CUP: Tiger Woods brings a lot of uncertainty to Valhalla for the PGA Championship. Some of that has to do with his achy body. And some of that involved the Ryder Cup.

The PGA of America still has not settled on a captain for the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black, with Woods as the most obvious candidate. Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, had said he would be speaking to Woods.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA for making a “money sign” during the Wolves’ loss to Denver in Sunday night’s playoff game at Target Center.

It’s the second time this season he’s been fined for the gesture in games involving referee Scott Foster. The previous fine was $100,000.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Jason Kelce is officially a member of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” team.

ESPN announced Kelce had signed a multiyear agreement during a presentation to advertisers in New York. He will also be a part of ESPN’s Super Bowl week coverage.

Kelce will replace Robert Griffin III, who will continue with the network as a college football analyst. Scott Van Pelt became the host of the “Monday Night Football” pregame show last season with Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark as the other analysts.

“Monday Night Football’s” regular-season opener will be on Sept. 9, when the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 at London and moved to within one win of a record fourth-straight title.

The three-time defending champion will go into the final round of games on Sunday with a two-point lead on second-place Arsenal.

City hosts West Ham, and Arsenal is at home against Everton.

HOCKEY

NHL: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday night of a second-round series with Dallas.

The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the game with the Stars.

It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of the program.

The 29-year-old Russian forward will miss the rest of the postseason and the first month next season at a minimum.

Nichushkin was gone for nearly two months earlier this season to receive care from the NHLPA/NHL Player Assistance Program for issues that were not disclosed. This was on the heels of missing the final five games of a playoff loss last season for what the team explained as personal reasons.

• From one former New York Rangers to a current one, Jacob Trouba was selected as the winner of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the league announced.

The award winner is selected personally by Messier and presented since 2007 to a player who “exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”

Trouba is the first Rangers’ player to earn the honor after helping lead his team to a franchise-best 55 wins and a Presidents’ Trophy for leading the NHL with 114 points.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Canada squandered a five-goal lead in the third period before John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime to give the defending champions a 7-6 win over Austria at Prague.

The Canadians led 6-1 but Austria produced an unprecedented five-goal final period to force overtime in a Group A game. Peter Schneider led Austria’s surge in the third with two goals and an assist.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev became the latest top player to crash out as he lost to American Tommy Paul at Rome.

The 14th-seeded Paul dominated to triumph 6-1, 6-4. The opener lasted just 28 minutes as Medvedev’s serve was broken three times by Paul, who then served out the set to love.

SKIING

BANNED: Downhill skier Breezy Johnson has been banned for 14 months for three violations of anti-doping rules and can’t race until December.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency published its decision late Monday for Johnson’s failure to comply with the whereabouts rules. They oblige athletes to detail where they can be found for one hour each day to give a sample with no advance notice.

Athletes have been banned for up to two years if they have three violations in a 12-month period, such as missed tests or failures to update accurate details of their location.

Johnson’s whereabouts failures were on Oct. 29, 2022, then June 13, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, USADA said. A seven-time podium finisher in World Cup races, she left the circuit in December while under investigation.

