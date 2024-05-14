Mariam Delisle scored two goals in the final two minutes left to lift the Lincoln Academy girls’ lacrosse team to a 7-6 win over Messalonskee on Tuesday in Oakland.

Delisle scored five goals for Lincoln (6-3), while Celia Brinker and Abby Kopp each added one.

Emma-Jane Parsons led Messalonskee (6-3) with three goals, but was knocked out of the game in the third quarter after being issued her second yellow card. Chloe Masse added two goals and Alexa Caccamo had one for Messalonskee, which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

WELLS 7, SANFORD 6: Caitlin Rooney scored three goals and Jess Palmer added two as the Warriors (7-3) beat the Spartans (6-3) in Wells.

Kayla Bolton and Carys Ramsey split time in net for Wells and combined for 10 saves.

Caitlin Hanselmann scored three goals and Savannah Knight two for Sanford. Madison Baker made five saves.

Advertisement

YARMOUTH 17, WAYNFLETE 10: Brooke Boone had seven goals and two assists to lift the Clippers (7-3) past the Flyers (8-2) in Portland.

Aine Powers and Celia Zinman added three goals apiece for Yarmouth. Lauren Keaney added two goals.

Tilsley Kelly scored seven goals for Waynflete.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

PORTLAND 13, WESTBROOK 0: Matt Frost, Andy Marvin and Louis Thurston netted four goals each as the Bulldogs (4-4) blanked the Blue Blazes (0-9) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Reeve Grenier-DiDonato made seven saves in the shutout.

Advertisement

WAYNFLETE 10, TRAIP ACADEMY 7: Haven Savory Kreis had four goals and Nick Kirby added three goals and an assist as the Flyers (2-6) defeated the Rangers (1-9) in Kittery.

Fletcher Polsky, Jacob Woodman and Spencer Kline also scored for Waynflete.

Brody Johnson led Traip with three goals and an assist, followed by Noah Matthews with three goals and Terrence Swiger with one.

SOFTBALL

MASSABESIC 6, SOUTH PORTLAND 5: Emma Theriault hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Mustangs (5-5) earned a walk-off win over the Red Riots (9-2) in Waterboro.

Candice Daigle added a two-run home run for Massabesic. Emily Donovan had three hits, including a double and Baylee Wright drove in a run.

Advertisement

Sadie Soucy and Chloe Whitten each drove in two runs for South Portland. Ella Nickerson went 2 for 4 with a double and a single.

BASEBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, CHEVERUS 4: Brayden Duane was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored as the Golden Trojans (7-4) beat the Stags (2-9) in Saco.

Beck Edgerly added two hits and three RBI, while Colton Cross had a double and scored twice for Cheverus. Edgerly pitched a complete game, allowing four runs on 11 hits, while striking out six and walking none.

Liam Backman drove in two runs for Cheverus.

BONNY EAGLE 9, NOBLE 2: Levi Wood pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out five as the Scots (4-8) beat the Knights (4-8) in Standish.

Advertisement

Wood also had a tirple, drove in two and scored a run for Bonny Eagle. Caleb Racicot added a dobule and two RBI and Jayden Doughty had two RBI.

Dominic Dumont drove in two for Noble.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, MARSHWOOD 0: Kason Lewis allowed five hits and struck out seven as the Red Riots (7-5) beat the Hawks in South Portland.

Curtis Metcalf and Brady Haynes each drove in a run for South Portland. Alex Horton scored an run, while Hudson Iacuessa double and scored.

Tyler Husson allowed five hits and struck out four for Marshwood.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 10, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Sammy Calder pitched a five-inning no-hitter and the Mustangs (8-1) defeated the Seahawks (4-6) in Monmouth to earn their fifth consecutive win.

Calder struck out eight and walked one. He threw 55 pitches, including 38 for strikes.

No. 9 hitter Brandon Smith had three hits, drove in a run and scored a run for Monmouth. Jake Harmon, Noah Schultz and Rory Foyt drove in two runs apiece. Harmon and Kyle Palleschi each doubled and scored two runs.

– Dave Dyer of the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous