The University of Southern Maine announced layoffs Tuesday in a letter from President Jacqueline Edmondson.

The exact number of layoffs was not mentioned in the letter, but Edmondson wrote that USM will eliminate the Russell Scholars program, as well as layoff some management positions. The layoffs become effective Friday.

Edmondson wrote “I am reaching out to share some difficult news. In determining how to balance the priorities of the university, and evaluate reallocation of funds, the leadership team and I made challenging decisions. Our intention is that these decisions will position the university toward future growth.”

The director and associate director of the Russell Scholars program has been eliminated, as well as management positions, including directors of advising, graduate studies, and student engagement and leadership.

The Russell Scholars program is open to all first-year and transfer students to USM, and includes academic mentoring, specialized core curriculum classes, a “guided exploration of career interests” and on-campus housing.

Russell Scholars is a “close-knit, welcoming environment that integrates academic and social life and cultivates a home away from home within the larger University,” USM’s website states.

The University of Southern Maine has campuses in Gorham, Portland and Lewiston.

This story will be updated.

