Two-day annual sale – Friday, May 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., books and plants, with baked goods on Saturday, First Parish Church, 1 Church St., Gorham.

Congin plant sale – Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-noon, Congin Elementary School, 410 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hosted by Congin Elementary PTO. To donate indoor or outdoor plants or pots, email ConginPlantSale@gmail.com.

Tory Hill plant and bake sale – Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tory Hill Meetinghouse lawn, 1197 River Road, Buxton. Annuals, perennials, herbs, baked goods, green elephant table with used garden pots and tools, lawn sale items and books. Hot dogs for lunch.

Fairytale craft and vendor family event – Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Shaw Gym, 75 South St., Gorham.

Annual bake sale – Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Homemade pies, sweet breads, cookies, bars, brownies, whoopie pies, candy and some dinner dishes. May have plants and Rada knives.

Yard and bake sale – Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road, Cumberland.

Book sale – Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook.

