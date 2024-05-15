Comedy
Friday 5/17
Free Beer and Hotwings Annual Live Show: 6-10 a.m. and 7-9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $50-$100. 21-plus. auramaine.com
Nick Callas: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Sunday 5/19
“Cut Your Teeth”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 5/24
Colin Armstrong; Keegan Tindall: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 5/18
Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Sunday 5/19
Whitney River artist talk: 2 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org
Through 5/25
Paula Tognarelli Collection: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 5/30
“Lens and Light”: Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. firstlightcc.com
“Paintings In Oil”: A group exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
“Roots of Resilience: Echoes of Connection”: Maya Tihtiyas Attean, First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
Through 5/31
“Maine Landscapes and Landmarks”: Linda Rowell-Kelley, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com
Through 6/1
“Recent Paintings from the Adirondacks and Maine”: Ed Douglas, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
“Salon 24: The Art of the Salon Style Hanging”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Through 6/2
“Celestial Blue”: Frances Hynes, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 6/8
“Art 3×3”: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org
“Words and Work”: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org/art-gallery
Through 6/21
Andy Rosen, Whitney River, Ted Arnold: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org
Through 6/23
“Connections”: Collaboration with Portland Housing Authority, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org
Through 6/30
“Imagining Freedom”: Ashley Page, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. $16, $14 seniors, $7 ages 6-12, free under 6. space538.org
Through 7/7
Maya Kuvaja: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Film
Friday 5/17
“The Philadelphia Eleven”: 7 p.m., Nickelodeon 6, 1 Temple St., Portland. $15. philadelphiaelevenfilm.com
Friday 5/17-Sunday 5/19
Bates Film Festival: Various times at Portland Public Library, Portland Museum of Art and SPACE. batesfilmfestival.com
Monday 5/20
“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” (2003): Rated PG-13, 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
“Shrek” (2001): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Wednesday 5/22
“Foreign Correspondent” (1940): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
“Gravity” (2013): Rated PG-13, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Thursday 5/23
“Pennywise: The Story of ‘It'” (2021): 7:30 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Friday 5/24
“Queer Futures”: Short films, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Friday 5/24-Sunday 5/26
“Wildcat”: 2 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Friday 5/24-Sunday 6/2
“John Singer Sargent: Fashion and Swagger: “: 2 and 6 p.m. Fridays, noon and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.
Music
Friday 5/17
“317 Main House Party Platinum Edition”: Celebration of 20 years, 6:30 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. $50-$500. 317main.org
Benefit concert for Tedford Housing: 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. $35. tedfordhousing.org
Arthur Terembula; Robbie Pate: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Steph Davis: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org
Yellowhouse Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Unisphere: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $25. oxbowbeer.com
House of Hamill: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Rigometrics; Bermuda Search Party: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
The Steepwater Band: 8 p.m., The Brickhouse, 259 Broadturn Road, Scarborough. 233-6755
Gimme Gimme Disco: 8:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. statetheatreportland.com
Saturday 5/18
Shannon Heaton: 10 a.m., Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. princememorial.libcal.com
Second Chance Ukulele Band: 6 p.m., The Honeycone Ice Cream Social, 881 Route 1, Yarmouth. Donations benefit Yarmouth Education Foundation. honeyconeyarmouth.com
“Feeding Neighbors in Need”: Benefits South Portland Food Cupboard, 6:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. 21-plus. auramaine.com
Downeasters Chorus A Cappella: 7 p.m., Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $12. 883-6540
James Fernando: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Jarred Garneau; Matt Savage: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Crystal Vision: Fleetwood Mac tribute, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $22 advance, $24 at door. chocolatechurcharts.org
Scottish Fish: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Willi Carlisle; Justin Golden: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $17 advance, $20 at door. space538.org
Sunday 5/19
Kali Masi: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $66 advance, $75 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Vienna Tang: 7 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $35-$40. chocolatechurcharts.org
Another Michael: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15. oxbowbeer.com
Wednesday 5/22
Seth Yacovone; Peter Prince: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Thursday 5/23
Nuclear Bootz; Boat Dates; Jug: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $16 at door. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Portland Jazz Orchestra; Westbrook High School band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $10 seniors, $7 students. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 5/24
Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Della Mae: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
High Key and the Crosswinds: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Hunter Root: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. oxbowbeer.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Thursday 5/16-Sunday 5/19
“Grania, Pirate Queen”: Vivid Motion Dance, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25, $10 under 12. Pay-what-you-can on Thursday. thehillarts.me
Friday 5/17-Sunday 5/26
“Matilda”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Royal River Community Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. royalrivercommunityplayers.com
Saturday 5/18
“The Good, the Bad and the Sexy”: Burlesque, 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 5/24 & Saturday 5/25
“This is All Yours”: Resurgence Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $18, $16 students. chocolatechurcharts.org
Through 5/25
“The Best Part of my Life: The ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Saturday 5/18
Sarah Sax graphic novel book launch: “Tryouts,” 3 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. backcovebooks.com
Tuesday 5/21
Rebecca F. Kuang author talk: “The Poppy War,” virtual via Zoom, hosted by Topsham Public Library. Free. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary
Thursday 5/23
Lucas Mann author talk: “Attachments: Essays on Fatherhood and Other Performances,” 6 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. backcovebooks.com
Philip C. Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 6 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays. Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
